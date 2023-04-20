Unicef: Almost 13m children in Africa missed vaccinations because of Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Unicef: Almost 13m children in Africa missed vaccinations because of Covid

By Press Association
A new report from Unicef says nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi/File)
A new report from Unicef says nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi/File)

Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a “child survival crisis”, a report from Unicef said on Thursday.

Amid a global “backslide” in childhood immunisation over those three years, which the United Nations Children’s Fund said is the worst regression for childhood vaccinations in 30 years, Africa is the region with the highest number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children.

Unicef said that 12.7 million African children missed one or more vaccinations and 8.7 million did not receive a single dose of any vaccine from 2019-2021.

The report, The State of the World’s Children 2023, confirms previous indications and lays out more data showing that the pandemic “interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere”, Unicef said.

Half of the 20 countries in the world with the largest number of children without any vaccinations – referred to as “zero-dose” children – are in Africa, Unicef said.

In Nigeria, 2.2 million children have never received a vaccination.

In Ethiopia, 1.1 million are unvaccinated against diseases.

Unicef’s report comes as Africa, but also other parts of the world, report disease outbreaks on a scale not seen in years.

Africa Childhood Vaccinations
A baby receives an oral polio vaccine during the Malawi polio vaccination campaign launch in 2022 (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi, File)

In the southern African nation of Malawi, more than 1,000 people died in a cholera outbreak at the start of the year, the worst there in 20 years.

Nearly 700 children died in a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe last year. Most of the Zimbabwean children were unvaccinated against the disease, authorities said.

Unicef said the “intense demands on health systems, the diversions of immunisation resources to Covid-19 vaccination, health worker shortages and stay-at-home measures” all contributed to missed vaccinations across the world. So did conflicts, climate change and vaccine hesitancy.

But in Africa, the pandemic exposed and exacerbated the “lack of resilience and persistent weaknesses in health systems and primary health care,” Unicef said.

Last year, 34 of the 54 countries in Africa experienced disease outbreaks such as measles, cholera and poliovirus, Unicef said, adding there’s a “child survival crisis” on the continent.

The resurgence of those diseases should serve as a clear warning for Africa, said Mohamed M Fall, Unicef regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

“African leaders must act now and take strong political action to reduce the gap in vaccination and make sure that all children are immunised and protected,” he said.

Unicef noted that children born just before or during the pandemic were now moving past the age when they would normally be vaccinated and stressed the need for health authorities to “catch up” with those missed vaccinations to prevent more deadly disease outbreaks.

Also on Thursday, the World Health Organisation released its assessment, saying Africa needs to vaccinate an estimated 33 million children by 2025 to get “back on track” and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic’s “disruptive wake”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

Dundee & Angus College Kingsway campus.
Dundee and Angus College estimate drop of £1m in funding since UK left the…
'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Richard Jones won Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Firefighters at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush

Editor's Picks

Most Commented