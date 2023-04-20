Co Down man who helped bring peace to Europe commemorated in his home town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Co Down man who helped bring peace to Europe commemorated in his home town

By Press Association
Dr Christopher Warleigh-Lack, National Trust property curator looks at an inkstand and inkwells belonging to Viscount Castlereagh (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dr Christopher Warleigh-Lack, National Trust property curator looks at an inkstand and inkwells belonging to Viscount Castlereagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Co Down man who helped to bring peace to Europe in the 19th century has been commemorated with a plaque in his home town.

Viscount Castlereagh was part of the shaping of Europe through his role at the Congress of Vienna, the coming together of the leaders of the victorious powers in 1814 following the defeat of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte.

He is also regarded as controversial in Ireland for his role in suppressing the 1798 rebellion, and creating the Act of Union in 1801 which saw Irish interests represented at Westminster.

He was disappointed after the Act of Union that created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland as he wanted Catholic representation, which had not existed in the old Irish parliament in Dublin, but King George III blocked that part of the act.

Lord Castlereagh exhibition
Dr Christopher Warleigh-Lack, National Trust property curator for east Down based at Mount Stewart, the family home of Robert Stewart, better known as Lord Castlereagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Born in Dublin in 1769, Robert Stewart spent his early childhood in Newtownards before moving to Mount Stewart, receiving his education at Royal School Armagh and St John’s College, Cambridge.

During his political career was Viscount Castlereagh was Chief Secretary of State for Ireland during the Act of Union in 1801, Secretary of State for War and the Colonies from 1804-1809, and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs from 1812 to 1822 and Leader of the House of Commons for the same period.

He became the second Marquis of Londonderry in 1821 when his father died.

In 1822 he took his own life. He was buried with honours at Westminster Abbey, London.

A blue plaque has been unveiled in his memory at the Town Hall in Newtownards.

The current residents of Mount Stewart, Lady Rose and Peter Lauritzen, the Mayor of Ards and North Down Karen Douglas, and the Lord Lieutenant of County Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, were present for the unveiling.

Ms Douglas said she hopes the plaque organised by the council and the Ulster History Circle will remind local people of his legacy.

“I was delighted to unveil this blue plaque to commemorate and mark the 200th anniversary of the death of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh, who spent his early years in Newtownards before making Mount Stewart his home,” she said.

“It is fitting that the plaque be placed on this historical building which has links with the Stewart family, and I hope it serves to remind local people of Castlereagh’s legacy.

“I would like to especially thank the Ulster History Circle and Mount Stewart for all of their assistance in making the blue plaque possible.”

An exhibition exploring the life and political career of Viscount Castlereagh is currently on display in Newtownards Library.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
2
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
3
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
4
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
5
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
6
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline
7
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
8
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home
9
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Co Down man who helped bring peace to Europe commemorated in his home town
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Insulation and wires were left exposed in the lobby of Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson/Christian Refsahl Jensen
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 15, 2019 Subaru Forrester Sport SUV at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).; Shutterstock ID 1294574896; purchase_order: ; job:
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after 'final crack in the…
King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented