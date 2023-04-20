Study reveals insights into sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Study reveals insights into sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins

By Press Association
Study reveals insights into sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)
Study reveals insights into sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)

Archaeologists have described the contents of six sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins.

The mummification of animals was a widespread practice in ancient Egypt and previous research has suggested some mummified animals were believed to be physical incarnations of deities.

Others may have represented offerings to deities or have been used in ritual performances.

The new findings provide further insight into the manufacture and use of animal coffins in ancient Egypt.

After previous attempts study the coffins with X-rays failed, Daniel O’Flynn of the British Museum and colleagues used neutron tomography – a technique that creates images of objects based on the extent to which neutrons emitted by a source can pass through them – to examine the contents.

Using the non-invasive technique, they found that all of the coffins are made of copper compounds.

The authors wrote: “The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of neutron tomography for the study of mummified remains inside sealed metal containers, and give evidence linking the animal figures represented on top of votive boxes to the concealed remains.”

According to the researchers, it is rare for such coffins to still be sealed.

Three of the coffins, topped with lizard and eel figures as well as loops, have been dated to between 500 and 300 BCE and were discovered in the ancient city of Naukratis.

A fourth coffin, topped by a lizard figure, has been dated to between 664 and 332 BCE and was discovered in the ancient city of Tell el-Yehudiyeh.

The two other coffins, which were topped with part-eel, part-cobra figures with human heads, have been dated to between approximately 650 and 250 BCE and are of unknown origin.

The contents of three of the coffins included an intact skull with dimensions similar to those of a group of wall lizards containing species that are endemic to North Africa.

There was also evidence of broken-down bones in a further two coffins.

Textile fragments – possibly made of linen which was commonly used in Ancient Egyptian mummification – were identified in three coffins.

The researchers suggest linen may have been wrapped around the animals before they were placed in the coffins.

Further, they discovered lead within the three coffins without loops, which they suggest may have been used to aid weight distribution within two of them and to repair a hole found in the other.

Past research has suggested lead was used in love charms and curses, and the scientists therefore speculate the metal may have been selected due to this magical status.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, also suggested the loops on the other three coffins may have been used to hand lighter coffins from shrine or temple walls or from statues or boats used during religious processions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
2
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
3
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
4
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
5
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
6
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline
7
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
8
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home
9
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Study reveals insights into sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Insulation and wires were left exposed in the lobby of Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson/Christian Refsahl Jensen
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 15, 2019 Subaru Forrester Sport SUV at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).; Shutterstock ID 1294574896; purchase_order: ; job:
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after 'final crack in the…
King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented