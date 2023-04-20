Husband murdered wife after she began new relationship, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Husband murdered wife after she began new relationship, court told

By Press Association
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash (Suffolk Police/PA)
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash (Suffolk Police/PA)

A “self-pitying” husband murdered his wife and their daughter after his wife began a relationship with a colleague at the Homebase store where she worked, a court heard.

Police found the bodies of Jillu Nash, 43, and 12-year-old Louise at their home in Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, Suffolk, while 47-year-old Peter Nash was found covered in blood and holding a knife.

Nash had stabbed himself in the chest multiple times and tried to gas himself to death, prosecutor David Josse KC said.

He said that the defendant murdered the pair either late on September 7 or early on September 8 last year.

In a video played to jurors at Ipswich Crown Court, a Taser officer yelled at Nash: “There’s a red dot on you, drop the knife.”

Mrs Nash’s partner, Homebase colleague Mark Leamey, had become concerned when she did not respond to his messages late on September 7 and on the morning of September 8 last year.

He visited the Tesco store, where Mrs Nash also worked part-time, and then Louise’s school when he could not find her at her workplace, before visiting their home, with police called when there was no response.

The prosecutor said that Mr and Mrs Nash married in 2009, and at the time Mrs Nash was an Indian national.

She applied for leave to remain in the UK as the spouse of a British national in 2010 and their daughter Louise was born soon after, later to be diagnosed with non-verbal autism.

The family had lived in Leicester before moving to Suffolk in 2018.

Mr Josse said Mrs Nash’s life “rather flourished” in Suffolk.

He said that Nash was made redundant from Philips Electronics in the summer of 2020.

Mr Josse earlier told jurors that the couple “had a difficult and unhappy marriage”.

The prosecutor said that after the deaths police found a series of videos on Mrs Nash’s phone, of the pair talking, adding: “We would suggest it appears that Jillu was trying to record this covertly.”

In one clip, Mrs Nash tells her husband “you’re a certified c***”, and he replies “you’re a validated cheater”.

In a second, Nash asks his wife: “The one you’re cheating with – is he at Homebase, or Tesco, or is he a friend of the family?”

In a third, recorded less than a fortnight before the deaths, Nash accuses his wife of being “a schemer, you cause chaos, you try to cause drama to get attention”.

And in a fourth clip, he says: “The past four months you’ve been cheating,” after which she tells him it is actually “eight months”.

Mr Josse said that “having killed his wife and his daughter, the defendant made a determined attempt to try to cover up not so much the killing, but some of the evidence behind it”.

“He attempted to destroy his telephone, his wife’s telephone and made some attempt as well at their home computer,” he said.

The prosecutor said police managed to access Mrs Nash’s phone, where the videos were stored, but have not been able to access Nash’s phone.

Police also examined a computer tower from the family home.

Mr Josse said that three TikTok videos were accessed at 6.25am, which he said showed the “embittered” and self-pitying mindset from which the defendant had become entrenched”.

One of the clips had the text: “A broken man who has rebuilt himself is very dangerous”.

A second said: “Tell me why when anything gets rough in a relationship women are told to leave him and men are told to try and fix things.”

The third, which showed Kermit the Frog by a fire, said: “Do girls actually feel for hurting a guy or do they just say their apologies and never think about how she affected his life again”.

The prosecutor said that Mrs Nash died of compression of the neck and Louise died of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Nash denies two counts of murder.

The defendant, who has chosen to represent himself, was not in the dock on Thursday and the judge, Mr Justice Edward Murray, addressed jurors about this.

He said: “You will see that the defendant isn’t here today, but you shouldn’t speculate about the reason for his absence.”

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash (Suffolk Police/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented