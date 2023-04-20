Girl, six, and parents shot over stray basketball, says neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl, six, and parents shot over stray basketball, says neighbour

By Press Association
Kinsley White, six, shows reporters a wound on her face in Gastonia, North Carolina (Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP)
A man in North Carolina shot and wounded a six-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his garden, according to neighbours and the girl’s family.

It is the latest in a string of recent shootings in the US sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

Gaston County police chief Stephen Zill said at a news conference that his department and the US Marshals Service’s Regional Fugitive Task Force were conducting a broad search for 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte.

Singletary, who has been out on bail over a December attack in which authorities allege he assaulted a woman with a hammer, is wanted over Tuesday’s shootings on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This December 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary
This December 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)

He remained at large on Thursday, county spokesman Adam Gaub said.

Mr Zill declined to say what sparked the attack, explaining that the investigation was ongoing.

However, neighbour Jonathan Robertson said the attack happened after some neighbourhood children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s garden.

He said Singletary, who had shouted at the children on several occasions since moving to the neighbourhood, went inside his home, came back out with a gun and began shooting as parents frantically tried to get their children to safety.

“As soon as I saw him coming out shooting, I was hollering at everybody to get down and get inside,” Mr Robertson said.

A six-year-old girl, Kinsley White, was grazed by a bullet in the left cheek and was treated in hospital and released, she and her family said.

Her father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back.

He remained in hospital on Wednesday with serious wounds, including liver damage, according to Kinsley’s grandfather and neighbour, Carl Hilderbrand.

The girl’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was grazed in the elbow.

Authorities say Singletary also shot at another man but missed.

“It was very scary,” Ashley Hilderbrand said on Wednesday.

“My daughter actually got to come home last night. She just had a bullet fragment in her cheek.”

It is the latest in a string of recent US shootings that occurred for apparently trivial reasons, including the wounding of a black teenage honours student in Missouri who went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers, the killing of a woman who was in a car that pulled into the wrong upstate New York driveway, and the wounding of two Texas cheerleaders after one apparently mistakenly got into a car that she thought was her own.

