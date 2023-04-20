UN chief challenges Joe Biden and other world leaders over climate efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UN chief challenges Joe Biden and other world leaders over climate efforts

By Press Association
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has bluntly challenged the climate efforts of President Joe Biden and other world leaders in a message for a White House summit.

He said that expanded oil and gas drilling and other policies of the richest countries amount to a “death sentence” for the planet.

The warning marked a public rebuke from the UN’s highest official of what he described as “the major emitters” of gases from burning fossil fuels that are heating the planet.

The challenge — recorded by Mr Guterres in a video for the White House virtual climate summit — came as Russia’s war in Ukraine and other threats to the world’s short-term oil and gas supply are leading the US and some other nations to raise production of climate-damaging oil, natural gas and coal.

Mr Biden opened the summit recounting his administration’s billions of dollars in climate efforts and by announcing a billion dollars (£800 million) in new climate finance for developing nations, as well as other recent and planned legislation and programmes.

In the US and elsewhere, however, the renewed embrace of fossil fuels is creating conflicts with the climate efforts, plans and promises.

“Geopolitical divisions must not torpedo the world’s climate fight,” Mr Guterres warned in his video.

“The science is clear: new fossil fuel projects are entirely incompatible” with keeping global warming within the limits that the US and roughly 200 other nations committed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord, said the UN chief.

Current national policies are taking the world to a level nearly twice as high, he said, calling that a “death sentence”.

“Yet many countries are expanding capacity. And I urge you to change course,” said Mr Guterres, whose calls for an immediate stop to new oil and gas drilling have sharpened since a dire report from a panel of global experts last month indicated the world is heading rapidly towards more disastrous levels of warming.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US believes global warming requires “global collaboration and global action. And that’s what you saw this president do”.

Mr Guterres did not single out the US or any other nation by name, but the policies he targeted, including expanded fossil fuel production, apply to the United States, strategic partners in the Gulf and many others.

President Barack Obama initiated the Major Economies Forum as a way to get the world’s biggest economies and polluters talking among themselves about emissions cuts and climate finance. Mr Biden revived the annual summits after Donald Trump let them lapse.

This year’s event comes during Russia’s market-disrupting invasion of Ukraine and reluctance by Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to increase their short-term pumping in response. Resulting spikes in gas prices last year posed political threats for Mr Biden and other leaders in their home countries.

The US Energy Information Administration projects the US will pump a record 12.4 million barrels of crude oil a day this year and top that with 12.8 million barrels a day next year.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaks at the fourth virtual Major Economies Forum on energy and climate (Patrick Semansky/AP)

While praising many US climate efforts, advocates especially fault Mr Biden’s approval of the big new Willow drilling project in previously off-limits areas of Alaska, saying it will lock in increased production for decades to come.

Mr Biden in opening remarks for the virtual summit announced a billion dollars for the Green Climate Fund, an initiative that helps less-wealthy nations fortify themselves against the rising seas and increased disasters of climate change, and to develop clean renewable energy.

He also said he would ask Congress for 500 million dollars (£400 million) over the next five years to help slow the destruction of the Amazon, a vital natural reserve soaking up fumes from oil, natural gas and coal in South America.

Administration officials have been openly pessimistic about getting congressional approval for climate support abroad, especially with a Republican-controlled House.

The US and other nations are also supporting investment for still-undeveloped technologies to one day do things like capture oil and gas emissions at scale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented