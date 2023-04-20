Hammers hit back to beat Gent and reach Europa Conference League semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hammers hit back to beat Gent and reach Europa Conference League semi-finals

By Press Association
West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (left) celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023.
West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (left) celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023.

Michail Antonio scored twice and Declan Rice hit a superb solo goal as West Ham marched into the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers fell a goal behind to Belgian side Gent but hit back for a thumping 4-1 win on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

It means a continental semi-final for a second consecutive year for David Moyes’ side, having reached the same stage of the Europa League last term.

Moyes picked arguably his strongest available side, having managed to create a little breathing space between themselves and the Premier League’s bottom three.

But Gent should have scored with their first attack – Sven Kuma produced a dangerous cross which Gift Orban and Hugo Cuypers both missed in front of goal.

West Ham went close when Kurt Zouma headed over from a Vladimir Coufal free-kick, before there were lengthy delays when Coufal and Nayef Aguerd needed treatment on head injuries.

But it was Lucas Paqueta who looked like he had taken a bang on the head when his lazy pass in the centre was easily intercepted.

West Ham United v KAA Gent – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – London Stadium
Hugo Cuypers celebrates Gent’s opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Orban was able to charge forward and square to Matisse Samoise, unmarked on the right. His first-time shot bounced into the ground and looped up for Cuypers to bundle home despite the best efforts of Aguerd on the goal-line.

But West Ham equalised before half-time when Antonio powerfully met Jarrod Bowen’s free-kick at the near post.

Moyes was adamant West Ham should have had a penalty when Said Benrahma’s header struck the arm of Samoise but referee Orel Grinfeeld gave nothing.

West Ham United v KAA Gent – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – London Stadium
Michail Antonio and his team-mates celebrate West Ham’s equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The hosts should have gone ahead four minutes into the second half when Bowen rolled the ball across goal for the onrushing Tomas Soucek, who caught his shot well but crashed it against the crossbar.

There then came a truly chaotic spell of play amid a claim for handball, which saw Bowen’s shot saved by Davy Roef before Antonio hit the foot of the other post.

When play finally stopped Grinfeeld was called over to the pitchside monitor and decided, correctly, that Joseph Okumu had handled as he stumbled in the area.

West Ham United v KAA Gent – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – London Stadium
Lucas Paqueta gave the Hammers the lead from the penalty spot (John Walton/PA)

Paqueta, eager to make amends for his error, took the ball off Benrahma and confidently fired the spot-kick home.

Rice capped a magnificent display with a memorable goal after winning the ball in his own half. The England midfielder ran half the length of the field, evading two challenges before slotting the ball past Roef.

Antonio completed the scoring with another spectacular strike after he was sent through by Paqueta to book a semi-final next month against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

