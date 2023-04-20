Which notable UK figures have lost their blue ticks on Twitter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which notable UK figures have lost their blue ticks on Twitter?

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Legacy blue ticks have been disappearing from Twitter after the social media site’s move to get more people to sign up to Twitter Blue.

Twitter Verified tweeted that legacy verified checkmarks would be removed from the site on April 20, with the main way of getting a blue tick being to sign up for Twitter Blue, with an £8 monthly fee for those based in the UK.

Here is a look at what has happened to the blue ticks once held by notable figures in the UK after the mass cull on Thursday.

– Who has lost their tick?

– The Prince and Princess of Wales

The official account for William and Kate was left without a tick on Thursday afternoon.

– Ricky Gervais

The comedian mourned the loss of his blue tick by tweeting: “My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not.”

The post was accompanied by a close-up image of Gervais.

– Richard Osman

The comedian and presenter quote-tweeted the official post from Twitter Verified about the removal of the legacy verified checkmarks after losing his, writing: “Farewell blue tick, old friend. Don’t forget, always set your feed to ‘Following’ rather than ‘For You’.

“Then you’ll keep seeing the people you actually follow, and not people who’ve paid for attention.”

– Ainsley Harriott

The chef and television presenter tweeted: “Well, farewell legacy blue tick. At least it did let people know it was my verified account so this is just to say please be careful of any fake accounts and potential scams.”

In the pinned tweet, he told people to “have a happy evening everyone – with or without your tick”.

– Jeremy Clarkson

The former Top Gear presenter – who is an active Twitter user – has also lost his blue tick.

– Matt Hancock

The former health secretary, who spent time in the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year, has lost his tick.

– Who has paid to keep their tick?

– Nadine Dorries

The former secretary of state who now works for Talk TV has retained her blue tick because her account is “subscribed to Twitter Blue”.

– Gary Lineker

The Match Of The Day presenter has also kept his blue tick, with his profile mentioning the account is subscribed to Twitter Blue.

– Who has a different coloured tick and what does it mean?

Some Twitter users have a grey tick next to their accounts, which highlight that it is verified because “it is a government or multilateral organisation account”.

– Boris Johnson

The former prime minister’s account had an interesting journey over Thursday evening, with his blue ticket being removed completely and then changing to a grey tick.

– Rishi Sunak

The current Prime Minister has a grey tick because of his role as a government official.

– Liz Truss

The former prime minister and current MP for South West Norfolk has a grey tick beside her Twitter username.

