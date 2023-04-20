Cat who ‘saved’ diabetic owner’s life among finalists in National Cat Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat who ‘saved’ diabetic owner’s life among finalists in National Cat Awards

By Press Association
Amanda Jameson with her pet cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)
Amanda Jameson with her pet cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)

A cat whose actions “saved” her diabetic owner’s life is among 12 finalists at the National Cat Awards.

The awards, run by Cats Protection – the UK’s largest feline welfare charity – will honour cats in four categories: Cat Colleagues, Family Fur-ever, Moggy Marvels and Social Star.

The finalists include a cat who provides companionship to gardeners at Hampton Court Palace, a mog who was rescued after becoming marooned in a river, and a feline friend who saved its diabetic owner, Amanda Jameson.

Willow, owned by Amanda Jameson, is announced as a finalist in the 'Moggy Marvels' category of this year's Cats Protection National Cat Awards
Willow, owned by Amanda Jameson, a finalist in the ‘Moggy Marvels’ category of this year’s Cats Protection National Cat Awards (James Speakman/PA)

Ms Jameson, 51, from Liverpool, had lost consciousness after going to bed one night with dangerously low blood sugar.

Willow the cat’s actions proved to be crucial, biting the leg of her partner Ray Sherwood, 57, who had fallen asleep in front of the television, and pacing around to wake him up.

Willow then led Ray upstairs where he found Amanda unresponsive and called for an ambulance.

“I had fallen asleep in front of the TV and then around 4am, I was woken by Willow biting at my legs and jumping at me,” said Mr Sherwood.

“It was very out of character for her and made me get up to see what all the fuss was about. She was running between me and the stairs, looking back at me. I followed her up the stairs and she kept looking back at me to make sure I was coming.

“When I went into the bedroom, Willow leapt onto the bed, and I could see Amanda slumped over. She was unresponsive and I called an ambulance straight away. She was very unwell and rushed to hospital where, fortunately, they were able to treat her.

“I was absolutely stunned – Willow had saved her life. She’s an incredible cat, a total hero.”

Amanda Jameson with her pet cat Willow, a finalist in the 'Moggy Marvels' category of this year's Cats Protection National Cat Awards
Amanda Jameson with her pet cat Willow (James Speakman/PA)

Ms Jameson added: “I was told I was very close to falling into a diabetic coma, and then the outlook could have been very bad for me.

“Willow is amazing, I just think she’s incredible. Since I came home from hospital, she has become very protective of me. I’ve noticed how she puts her nose to my mouth a lot, I think she’s checking I’m breathing.”

Willow has been included in the Moggy Marvels category, alongside Dali, a cat who was missing for a month before being found marooned on a small patch of rocks in the Bradford Beck river, and Beau, who supports her owner David, who was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer.

The public will have until June 30 to vote for their favourites in each category, with the winners set to receive a trophy, a £200 pet store voucher and a year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine.

The winners, along with the National Cat of the Year, will be announced during a ceremony at Wilton’s Music Hall on July 17, hosted by writer and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter.

National Cat Awards
The awards will be hosted by writer and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter (Ian West/PA)

“As a confirmed cat lady I am so excited to be hosting this year’s National Cat Awards and to help Cats Protection raise awareness of the amazing bond we have with our feline friends,” said O’Porter.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing all the amazing stories of the nominees”.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser, Ashley Fryer, said “Cats can have a huge impact on wellbeing and mental health and it’s clear that each of our finalists brings something really special to their owners.

“We’ve whittled down nearly 3,000 entries to just 12 remarkable felines and we can’t wait to see who the public chooses as their winners.”

