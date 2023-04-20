Evidence of fake review groups found on Facebook by Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evidence of fake review groups found on Facebook by Which?

By Press Association
Evidence of fake review groups operating on Facebook has been found by Which? (Alamy/PA)
Evidence of fake review groups operating on Facebook has been found by Which? (Alamy/PA)

Evidence of fake review groups operating on Facebook has been found by Which?

The consumer group said its snapshot investigation found more than a dozen groups trading glowing reviews in exchange for free products or payment.

Groups had been trading in reviews for Amazon, Google and Trustpilot, Which? said.

Which? investigated in March and April 2023, to find out if fake review trading groups still exist on Facebook, and which platforms they are targeting.

The consumer group said it first uncovered groups on Facebook trading free products for positive Amazon reviews in 2018 – and it estimates that the groups it has reported to Facebook have had at least 1.16 million members in total.

The Government is soon expected to publish its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill which will crack down on fake reviews. Which? said it supports these vital changes.

But it said online platforms must up their game when policing activity, before new laws are introduced.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill – including strong enforcement and tough penalties for platforms that fail in their legal responsibilities – is sorely needed to tackle fake reviews and ensure consumers have protections fit for the digital age.”

A spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta told Which?: “Fraudulent and deceptive activity is not allowed on our platforms, including offering or trading fake reviews.

“We’ve removed the groups shared with us for violating our policies. While no enforcement is perfect, we continue to invest in new technologies and methods to protect our users from this kind of content.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon receives millions of reviews every week globally, which are analysed by our skilled investigators and sophisticated industry-leading tools before publication.

“When we detect fake reviews, we remove them and take appropriate action against those responsible, including through litigation in the UK and abroad.

“We also actively monitor Facebook groups which incentivise reviews and report them, and all these groups have been removed.”

The spokesperson added: “By taking this action against fraudsters, we are going after the source of the problem and shutting down these fake review businesses.”

Google told Which?: “Our policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take swift action ranging from content removal to account suspension and even litigation.

“We catch the vast majority of policy-violating reviews before they’re ever seen, and as bad actors evolve their strategies we continue to moderate contributions with our newest models even after they’re posted.”

Google said its teams work around the clock and invest in the latest technology and it works collaboratively with other organisations and government agencies to find industry-wide solutions.

Trustpilot said: “We closely monitor Facebook groups claiming to sell fake reviews on Trustpilot, and we take strong and robust action to combat the practice.”

It added: “We are constantly updating and bringing in new technology that allows us to understand and track complex behavioural patterns in review data.”

Trustpilot said it is confident it has “the right combination of technology, people and our reviewer and business community to help prevent and remove fake reviews”.

