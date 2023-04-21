Parking garage worker confirmed dead in New York collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parking garage worker confirmed dead in New York collapse

By Press Association
Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the collapsed parking garage (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the collapsed parking garage (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The body recovered from the rubble of a collapsed parking garage in New York has been identified as a missing employee of the company, police have confirmed.

The medical examiner’s office said Willis Moore, 59, was crushed when the structure imploded on Tuesday afternoon.

Five other people were injured when the three-storey building collapsed, shaking nearby buildings just blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge in downtown Manhattan.

Dozens of cars were buried in tons of debris.

Parking Garage Collapse
A car is removed from the partially collapsed parking garage in the Financial District of New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The City’s Building Department is looking into why the century-old structure collapsed.

Inspectors had cited the property owner two decades ago for failing to properly maintain the building, finding at the time that there were “cracks and defects” in the concrete. A 2013 inspection showed no further structural issues, according to an update that the Building Department provided Wednesday.

Building owners had until the end of the year to conduct a structural inspection of the structure under a safety programme launched by the city last year. The new requirements ordered an initial inspection and additional inspections at least once every six years.

Enterprise Ann Parking, which operated the garage on Ann Street, said it was cooperating with authorities in their probe. A spokesman for the company called the collapse a tragedy.

Parking Garage Collapse
Cars at the collapsed parking garage (Tom Kaminski/WCBS 880 News/AP)

“We are devastated at the loss of one of our long-time employees and our thoughts are with his family and those who were injured in the accident,” the company’s spokesman Jeremy Zweig said.

Garage customer Ahmed Scott described Mr Moore as a friendly man.

“Every morning I’d see him,” said Mr Scott. “When I was leaving that morning — the last time we saw each other — we smiled, waved at each other.”

Crews are continuing demolition work, using heavy machinery to dig into the rubble.

