What the papers say – April 21 By Press Association April 21 2023, 6.08am

Dominic Raab's fight to keep his job as deputy prime minister, a murderer's appeal for a shorter sentence and Elon Musk's SpaceX explosion featured on the front pages of Friday's newspaper. The i reports on Mr Raab refusing to resign after a report into eight bullying accusations against him was delivered to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Friday's i – "Deputy PM Raab refuses to resign" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I4Lv0ZVZu9— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 20, 2023 The Daily Telegraph and The Times say he will fight to keep his job as Mr Sunak "mulls" the report. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Raab will 'fight to the death' to keep job'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kfpRVJSKGG— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 20, 2023 Friday's TIMES: "Raab stands firm as PM mulls report on bullying" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CQVKPSwvPn— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 20, 2023 The Daily Mirror says the man who killed Oliva Pratt-Korbel, 9, has appealed to have his 42-year sentence cut. Friday's Front Page 📰🔴COWARD WITHOUT SHAME🔴OLIVIA KILLER'S APPEAL OF JAIL TIMERead more: https://t.co/MdDuWpjsls#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/19pgoHIcvd— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 20, 2023 The United States Secretary of the Treasury said the US "decoupling" from China could be a disaster for both countries, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 April https://t.co/c7fFU1lFkg pic.twitter.com/TLVOi1fgHm— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2023 Unelected Lords have plotted to block tough immigration laws which could trigger "public outrage", according to the Daily Mail. Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/8LYJsEhvXZ— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 20, 2023 The Daily Express asks why the BBC ignored calls from MPs to protect women's rights. Friday's Daily EXPRESS: "Just Why Did BBC Ignore MPs' Call To Protect Women?" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h3eudQluOS— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 20, 2023 The Metro reports on the failed SpaceX launch which exploded after lift off, as Elon Musk called the launch a success. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰ELON… WE HAVE A PROBLEM🔴 SpaceX blows up after lift-off#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AOWEyOQ8tY— Metro (@MetroUK) April 20, 2023 The Daily Star led with the funeral of TV legend Paul O'Grady where dozens of dogs lined the street to farewell him. Friday's Daily Star: "The love of dogs" #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/75D6k53zpA pic.twitter.com/WakV1NoaW4— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 20, 2023