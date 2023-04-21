Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

By Press Association
Sri Lankans went on a silent march to mark the fourth anniversary of the bomb attacks (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Thousands of Sri Lankans have held a protest in the nation’s capital, demanding justice for the victims of Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people.

The protesters want the government to uncover who they say are the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21 2019.

Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.

Thousands of people including Catholic clergy on Friday lined up for a silent protest on both sides of the main road connecting the capital, Colombo, with the country’s international airport.

Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday
They blamed the government for not taking adequate measures to deliver justice for the bombings’ victims and punish those responsible.

The protesters, dressed in white and black, held hands, forming a human chain.

They displayed placards and banners reading: “Until justice is meted out, we are watching”, “No justice delivered to victims so far” and “Where is the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack?”

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State group were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks, targeting worshippers at Easter services in three churches and tourists having breakfast at three popular hotels.

The attacks killed 269 people and hurt some 500 more.

Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks.

Catholic nuns participated in a silent protest march
But no one has yet been convicted or sentenced.

“Four years have gone, still no one has been punished for this brutal attack. It is really disgusting. We need to know who are the real culprits and their motives,” said Ruwan Fernando, 47, who protested on Friday.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has been critical of the investigation into the bombings.

The church’s leaders have repeatedly criticised the previous and present governments for their failure to bring the culprits to justice.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between then-president Maithripala Sirisena and then-prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks.

The duo belonged to different political parties.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, second right, archbishop of Colombo, stands in silence with other religious leaders during the silent protest
In January, Sri Lanka’s top court ruled that inaction by Mr Sirisena and four others led to the bomb attacks and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

The Supreme Court also ordered Mr Sirisena to pay 100 million rupees (£220,206) from his personal funds.

It also ordered the police chief, two top intelligence officials and the secretary to the Ministry of Defence at the time to pay a total of 210 million rupees (£462,489).

The court’s verdict followed a case filed by relatives of the victims.

Mr Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka’s president last year after a political crisis drove out his predecessor following months-long protests triggered by an unprecedented economic crisis.

