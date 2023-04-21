Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympics attack

By Press Association
The German government has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics (Kurt Strumpf/AP)
The German government has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics (Kurt Strumpf/AP)

The German government has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics.

The panel was part of an agreement reached last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members killed by Palestinian militants.

The Interior Ministry named an eight-member panel of historians, most of them based in Israel or Germany.

Interior minister Nancy Faeser underlined Germany’s commitment to “a thorough reappraisal of what happened”.

The commission will also “rigorously examine the period before and after” the attack, Ms Faeser said in a statement.

Members of Israel’s Olympic team place black ribbons in their pockets after a memorial service mourning their comrades killed in a terror attack and subsequent police shoot-out in 1972
Members of Israel’s Olympic team place black ribbons in their pockets after a memorial service mourning their comrades killed in a terror attack and subsequent police shoot-out in 1972 (AP)

“It is particularly important to me for their work to also thoroughly address the treatment of the family members after the attack.”

In September, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier apologised for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the attack as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the slain athletes at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary.

An agreement days earlier for the relatives to receive a total of 28 million euros (about £24.7 million) in compensation — a sum that includes much smaller payments made earlier — headed off a threatened boycott of the event.

Germany also agreed to acknowledge failures by authorities at the time and to set up the review by historians.

Before dawn on September 5 1972, eight members of a Palestinian group called Black September clambered over the unguarded fence of the Olympic village.

They burst into the building where the Israeli team was staying, killing wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and weightlifter Yossi Romano.

Some Israeli athletes managed to escape but nine were seized.

The captors demanded the release of more than 200 Palestinians held by Israel and two German left-wing extremists in West German prisons.

The attackers demanded a plane and safe passage to Cairo.

After a day of negotiations, the assailants and their hostages were allowed to leave on two helicopters for the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich.

Sharpshooters at the airfield opened fire.

The attackers threw a grenade into one of the helicopters carrying hostages, which exploded, and shot the hostages in the other helicopter.

The botched rescue attempt also left a West German police officer and five of the assailants dead.

Friday’s German Interior Ministry statement said the research project’s work and findings “will be documented transparently for the public” and that other experts with “additional expertise on various topics” also will be included in the panel’s work.

It said a first meeting on the project is planned around the time of the 51st anniversary later this year, but did not specify when the commission is expected to deliver its “comprehensive scholarly account”.

It said Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Contemporary History will conduct an accompanying research project and will help the expert commission.

Ankie Spitzer, the widow of fencing coach Andre Spitzer, said in the statement the victims’ families “are very pleased that our request to open the archives and establish a commission of historians has been honoured”.

“We are grateful to the distinguished members of the commission that they are willing to re-examine the murderous attack and its aftermath,” she added.

“This is of the utmost importance to the families and hopefully will bring justice to history.”

