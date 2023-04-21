Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

By Press Association
A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr has ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world.

The celebration was marred by tragedy amid the explosion of conflict in Sudan, while in other countries it came against the backdrop of hopes for a better future.

After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits.

The start of the holiday is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location.

In Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, staccato blasts of gunfire marked the early hours of the feast day.

Muslims pray as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey
Muslims pray as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

A deadly conflict in the vast African country which erupted last week has forced many people to shelter indoors ahead of the holiday, even as water and food for civilians run low.

In Jerusalem, thousands of faithful gathered at Islam’s third holiest shrine, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where tensions with Israeli authorities have seethed in the past month.

The compound also hosts Judaism’s holiest site.

Palestinian Muslims perform Eid prayers at a football pitch in the West Bank city of Beitunia
Palestinian Muslims perform Eid prayers at a football pitch in the West Bank city of Beitunia (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Following holiday prayers, a clown entertained children and a woman painted the cheek of a girl with the green, red, black and white Palestinian flag.

Some attendees trampled on an Israeli flag and unfurled banners in support of Palestinian militant groups.

The streets of Arab capitals Damascus, Baghdad and Beirut were crowded with worshippers heading to mosques and cemeteries.

Egyptian Muslims celebrate Eid outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo
Egyptian Muslims celebrate Eid outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)

Many Muslims visit the graves of their loved ones after the early morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Visitors toted bouquets of flowers, jugs of water for plants and brooms to clean gravestones.

“After the Eid prayer we always visit our dead … to pray and pay our respects, may God have mercy and forgive them on this blessed day,” said Atheer Mohamed in Baghdad’s Azamiya cemetery.

Worshippers pose for a photograph after offering Eid prayers at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown of Beirut, Lebanon
Worshippers pose for a photograph after offering Eid prayers at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown of Beirut, Lebanon (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Islam’s holidays follow a lunar calendar.

But some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings.

This frequently leads to disagreements between religious authorities in different countries – and sometimes in the same country – over the start date of Eid al-Fitr.

A Taliban fighter stands guard on Nadir Khan hill while a girl rides a merry-go-round during the first day of Eid in Kabul, Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter stands guard on Nadir Khan hill while a girl rides a merry-go-round during the first day of Eid in Kabul, Afghanistan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

This year, Saudi Arabia and many other Arab countries began their Eid celebrations on Friday, while Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia, among others, set the first day of the holiday for Saturday.

In Sudan, the holiday was eclipsed by a week of raging battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, which are locked in a violent struggle to control the country.

The fighting has killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands.

Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Najaf, Iraq, on Thursday
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Najaf, Iraq, on Thursday (Anmar Khalil/AP)

In a video message released early on Friday, in his first speech since the fighting broke out, Sudan’s top general Abdel-Fattah Burhan marked the somber tone of the holiday.

“Ruin and destruction and the sound of bullets have left no place for the happiness everyone in our beloved country deserves,” he said.

The day before, Sudan’s military ruled out negotiations with the rival paramilitary force, known as the Rapid Support Forces, saying it would only accept its surrender as the two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck international attempts to broker a sustainable ceasefire.

Palestinians brandish a toy gun and wave the flag of the Hamas militant group in protest against Israel during Eid celebrations by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City
Palestinians brandish a toy gun and wave the flag of the Hamas militant group in protest against Israel during Eid celebrations by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Yet in other parts of the region, the recent rapprochement between arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran has kindled hopes for peace.

In Yemen, the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement raised the possibility for an end to the civil war that had turned into a proxy conflict and torn the impoverished country apart since 2014.

Saudi officials and Iran-backed Houthi rebels recently began talks in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa.

A Malaysian Muslim vendor cooks lemang - a traditional food of glutinous rice stuffed in bamboo sticks and cooked over charcoal fire - ahead of the Eid celebrations in Kuala Lumpur
A Malaysian Muslim vendor cooks lemang – a traditional food of glutinous rice stuffed in bamboo sticks and cooked over charcoal fire – ahead of the Eid celebrations in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)

During the last days of Ramadan, the warring sides exchanged hundreds of prisoners captured during the conflict.

However, the moment of hopes was marred by a stampede late on Wednesday at a charitable event in the rebel-held capital that killed at least 78 people and hurt 77.

This year’s Eid al-Fitr also came on the heels of intensified violence in Israel and Palestine.

A boy tries to inflate a balloon before Eid prayers in Bucharest, Romania
A boy tries to inflate a balloon before Eid prayers in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Alaa Abu Hatab and his only remaining daughter started the holiday in the Palestinian Gaza Strip by visiting the graves of his wife and four children who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the day of Eid al-Fitr in 2021.

That strike also killed Mr Abu Hatab’s sister and her children.

“Because they were killed in the Eid, I miss them especially during Eid al-Fitr. I miss their laughter,” Mr Abu Hatab said, standing by his family’s grave with his six-year-old daughter Maria.

People ride on an overcrowded passenger train, to reach their villages and cities to celebrate Eid, in Lahore, Pakistan
People ride on an overcrowded passenger train, to reach their villages and cities to celebrate Eid, in Lahore, Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

The holiday has become a “scene of pain and loss”, he said.

In Afghanistan’s Kabul, where worshippers gathered under the watchful eyes of its Taliban rulers, 35-year-old Abdul Matin said: “I wish that besides security we had good income and good jobs. Unfortunately people can’t afford to buy all their necessities at this difficult time.”

In Turkey and Syria, many are still mourning loved ones lost in the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the two countries on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people.

A Malaysian Muslim vendor cooks ketupat - rice cakes wrapped in woven palm leaf pouches - ahead of Eid celebrations in Kuala Lumpur
A Malaysian Muslim vendor cooks ketupat – rice cakes wrapped in woven palm leaf pouches – ahead of Eid celebrations in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday performed morning Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia, the sixth century Byzantine church in Istanbul that was reconverted into a mosque three years ago.

Mr Erdogan, who is facing elections next month amid an economic crisis and the fallout of the earthquake, handed out chocolate and pastries to journalists outside the mosque, renamed Holy Ayasofya Grand Mosque after 85 years as a museum.

