Elon Musk ‘personally paying’ to keep blue ticks on some verified Twitter users By Press Association April 21 2023, 10.54am Share Elon Musk ‘personally paying’ to keep blue ticks on some verified Twitter users Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4325026/elon-musk-personally-paying-to-keep-blue-ticks-on-some-verified-twitter-users/ Copy Link Elon Musk is personally paying for the Twitter Blue status of some users (Alamy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]