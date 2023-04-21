Police hunt fruit-throwing assailant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a fruit-throwing assailant who has attacked seven people in three days in two seaside towns.

Victims have been hit by tomatoes and an apple in the series of attacks in Eastbourne and Hastings, according to Sussex Police.

The first attack happened in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 12, when the victim was hit in the face with an apple causing minor injuries.

This was followed on the day after at just before 8pm when somebody was hit in the arm by a tomato in Firle Road, Eastbourne.

Then on Friday 14 April, at approximately 1.15pm, another victim was hit with a tomato while walking in St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne.

And shortly afterwards another person was struck in the face with an unknown object in Ashford Road, Eastbourne, causing minor injuries.

Then at 2.40pm on the same day, another victim was hit in the head with a tomato near to a Lidl supermarket in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

Shortly afterwards, two further attacks happened in The Bourne, Hastings, when someone was hit on the head with a tomato and another victim was hit in the face with an unknown object, causing serious injuries.

Investigator Caroline Bendell, from the Hastings Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and public places.

“In all cases, the victims have been going about their daily routine when they have been hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled in some way from a vehicle.

“There have been no links established between each of the victims, however it is believed that these incidents are part of a series.

“We are asking any witnesses to come forward and any further victims.”