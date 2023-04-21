Olivia Pratt-Korbel killer bids to have jail term cut but it could be increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel killer bids to have jail term cut but it could be increased

By Press Association
Thomas Cashman is bidding to have his jail term cut (Merseyside Police/PA)
Thomas Cashman is bidding to have his jail term cut (Merseyside Police/PA)

The killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel could have his sentence increased after he lodged an appeal against his 42-year minimum jail term.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was given a mandatory life sentence for murder and told he must serve 42 years before becoming eligible for parole when he was jailed earlier this month.

The Attorney General’s Office on Friday confirmed it has received a request to review Cashman’s sentence as being “unduly lenient” as it emerged his own lawyers are to appeal for a cut in his jail term.

A spokesman from the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Thomas Cashman court case
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead inside her own home (PA)

“The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”

But lawyers for father-of-two Cashman, a high-level Liverpool drug dealer, are to take his case to the Court of Appeal, to argue his sentence is too harsh and he should serve less time before parole, the court confirmed.

Cashman was branded a “coward” for his refusal to come into court and face Olivia’s family after he was found guilty by the jury and about to be sentenced by trial judge Mrs Justice Yip at Manchester Crown Court.

It has prompted calls for a change in the law to force criminals to attend their sentence hearing or face extra years in jail.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, second left, was hurt in the same incident in which her daughter died Peter Byrne/PA)

Cheryl Korbel, Olivia’s mother, joined a chorus of voices, including former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, calling for a change in the law.

Cashman shot Olivia dead at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

His trial heard how he “lay in wait” with two guns to attack Joseph Nee, 36, a convicted drug dealer.

After shooting Nee, his victim tried to escape, running towards the Korbels’ front door, opened by Cheryl who had gone outside to see what was happening.

As she tried to block the door on Nee, frightened Olivia ran from her bed to the stairs, shouting, “Mum, I’m scared!”

Cashman fired again, hitting Cheryl in the wrist as she tried to keep the door shut on Nee.

The same bullet hit and killed her daughter, who was hiding behind her.

Jailing him, Mrs Justice Yip said the killer was “not of previous good character”, had made it clear he was a criminal and had “demonstrated no remorse” during his trial.

She added: “His failure to come into court is further evidence of that.”

