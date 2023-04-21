Men in court over alleged murder plot with late Chris Kaba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court over alleged murder plot with late Chris Kaba

By Press Association
Chris Kaba who was fatally shot by armed police in Streatham Hill, south London, in September 2002 (Family handout/PA)
A group of men have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of plotting with Chris Kaba to murder another young man.

The offence relates to a shooting in Hackney Road in Tower Hamlets, east London, on August 30 last year in which the victim survived.

On September 5 last year, father-to-be Mr Kaba, 24, died after he was hit by a single gunshot fired by an armed officer in Streatham Hill, south London.

On Friday, Shemiah Bell, Hamza Abdi, Connel Bamgboye and Simeon Glasgow appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside and High Down prisons.

The other two defendants, Marcus Pottinger, 20, from Brixton, and Carl Tagoe, 28, of no fixed address, were not required to attend the hearing.

According to the indictment, all six men are accused of conspiring together and with Mr Kaba to murder Brendon Malutshi on August 30 last year.

A second charge alleges they conspired together and with Mr Kaba to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Malutshi.

They are further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with intent to cause fear of violence on Hackney Road, in Tower Hamlets on the same date.

Abdi is charged with assisting an offender by driving an unnamed male away from the scene of the shooting in a Range Rover with intent to impede the apprehension and prosecution of that person.

It is alleged he committed the offence “knowing or believing that person to be guilty of attempted murder or some other relevant offence”.

Pottinger is charged with four further firearms offences allegedly committed on December 16 last year.

It is alleged he had a .32 Rimfire Calibre Revolver in Samuel Johnson Close in Streatham, south west London, with intent to cause fear of violence.

During the hearing, Judge Simon Mayo KC confirmed that a plea hearing would take place on May 2 with a provisional trial from November 13.

Bell, 31, from Lambeth; Abdi, 23, from Wandsworth;  Bamgboye, 28, from Lambeth; and Glasgow, 30, of Lambeth,  were further remanded into custody.

Last month, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded its homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr Kaba and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

