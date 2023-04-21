Nathan Ake out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nathan Ake out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United

By Press Association
Nathan Ake will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United (Adam Davy/PA)
Nathan Ake will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake will miss Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The in-form Netherlands international was forced off in the second half of City’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The club are still to learn the full extent of the problem but the 28-year-old is at least facing a short-term absence.

Guardiola, whose side face a crucial top-of-the-table Premier League encounter against Arsenal next Wednesday, said at a press conference on Friday: “He’s not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage. Today, they make the final test to know exactly what he has.”

Phil Foden rejoined the squad in midweek after a lay-off following an appendix operation but was an unused substitute as City secured a Champions League semi-final place at the Allianz Arena.

“He was on the bench after two training sessions,” said Guardiola. “Every day that passes he will be better.”

Guardiola will assess his squad after their exertions in Germany – where City claimed a 1-1 draw to progress 4-1 on aggregate – before considering changes for the Blades clash at Wembley.

Manchester Training Session – City Football Academy – Tuesday 18th April
Phil Foden returned to Manchester City’s squad in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “I have to see the players and how they feel.

“After the game in Munich they couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room because of how exhausted they were but I’ve rotated a lot in previous seasons and it wasn’t good.

“I have to think about it. I have many doubts about the line-up.

“I have to see the training sessions and talk with many of them and see what is my feeling.

“Of course they are going to say they want to play but we have to be sure that the people are in the (right) condition.”

The Blades, who are second in the Sky Bet Championship and closing in on promotion, have their own selection issues with two of their key players – City loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee – ineligible.

Unlike Munich in midweek when City did come up against another of their own players in Joao Cancelo, domestic competition rules prevent players out on loan facing their parent clubs.

James McAtee
Sheffield United’s James McAtee is unable to face his parent club this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)

Guardiola feels that is a shame for the tie and for the players.

He said: “The Championship is a good test to prove yourself. We’re incredibly delighted for them.

“Unfortunately they cannot play. We would’ve loved that. We loan players to get experience and what better experience would there be than to play a Premier League team in the FA Cup semi-finals for their development? Unfortunately the rule is the rule and they cannot play.”

Guardiola, who has lost four of his previous five FA Cup semi-finals, is expecting a tough test from the Yorkshire side.

He said: “They are one or two games away from being promoted to the Premier League. That’s already done.

“It will be an extremely difficult game for the quality they have. They are really good at set-pieces, really good in the build-up and linking in the channels. They’re so aggressive in the duels.

“We have to be there, absolutely, to deserve to be in the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Police are currently at the A92 road near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services called to A92 crash near Cowdenbeath between two vehicles
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Nathan Ake will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United (Adam Davy/PA)
Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper
Iain Harkins of the National Trust for Scotland and Kirrie Regeneration Group chairman Ron Lobban surrounded by Lowson family members and KRG volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
J M Barrie cricket bat comes home to Kirriemuir pavilion 93 years on from…
Dylan Easton has been a favourite with the fans this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton picks his favourite goal and assesses his first season at Raith…
Porter did not know his sick request was made to an 'undercover operative' online.. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by 'undercover operative'
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the…
A road sign in Fife covered in graffiti with the logo for the Union Bears, a Rangers fan club. Image: Police Scotland
Vandals leave trail of 'shocking' football graffiti in Fife
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird and Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stewart. dundee. Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; 21/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: No amount of money can take the class out of Douglas Stuart

Editor's Picks

Most Commented