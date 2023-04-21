TikTok to be removed from work phones used by Government staff By Press Association April 21 2023, 2.42pm Share TikTok to be removed from work phones used by Government staff Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4326037/tiktok-to-be-removed-from-work-phones-used-by-government-staff/ Copy Link Government departments have been advised to ban TikTok from work phones (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]