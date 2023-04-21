Tycoon considers ‘options’ after losing latest round in US extradition battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tycoon considers ‘options’ after losing latest round in US extradition battle

By Press Association
Mike Lynch, who has lost the latest stage of a fight against extradition to the USA (Yui Mok/PA)
Mike Lynch, who has lost the latest stage of a fight against extradition to the USA (Yui Mok/PA)

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States is exploring appeal “options” after losing the latest stage of a legal fight.

Two judges have dismissed Mike Lynch’s bid to overturn an extradition ruling.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Julian Knowles ruled against Dr Lynch on Friday after considering his challenge at a recent High Court hearing in London.

They had heard how then-home secretary, Priti Patel, approved Dr Lynch’s extradition to the US, to answer criminal fraud charges, in January 2022.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had ruled that Ms Patel could decide whether to order extradition.

Dr Lynch, who is facing a trial in California and denies allegations against him, had challenged that ruling by District Judge Michael Snow.

Lawyers representing the US Government said Judge Snow made “correct” decisions.

A spokesman for Dr Lynch said: “Dr Lynch is very disappointed, but is reviewing the judgment and will continue to explore his options to appeal, including to the European Court of Human Rights.”

Ms Patel’s decision to approve extradition came after Dr Lynch lost a multibillion-dollar fraud action, at the High Court in London, over the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett Packard (HP) in 2011.

Dr Lynch, who has a PhD in signal processing – a form of electrical engineering, had been accused of deliberately overstating the value of his business before it was acquired by the American technology giant.

HP had sued Dr Lynch and Autonomy’s former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, for about five billion US dollars (£3.7 billion), following its purchase of Autonomy, which had a base in Cambridge, England.

HP had acquired the company for 11.1 billion US dollars (£8.3 billion) more than a decade ago.

A High Court judge who oversaw that trial said HP had “substantially succeeded” in its various claims against the two men – but is likely to receive “substantially less” than the amount claimed in damages.

FTSE 100
HP acquired Autonomy for 11.1 billion US dollars (Tim Ireland/PA)

Ms Patel had wanted to consider Mr Justice Hildyard’s ruling on HP’s claim before making an extradition decision.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Julian Knowles were told that the civil litigation overseen by Mr Justice Hildyard had yet to conclude.

They heard that there had been no decision on the amount of damages and said they did not know whether Dr Lynch was going to appeal.

Dr Lynch has signalled his intention to appeal against Mr Justice Hildyard’s ruling.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Knowles said they had concluded that none of Dr Lynch’s grounds of appeal against Judge Snow’s extradition ruling were “arguable”.

They said  they were “not remotely convinced” that there was  a risk of Dr Lynch getting an “unfair trial” in the USA.

“The applicant’s extradition has been sought… so that he can stand trial in California for fraud,” said the two judges, in a written ruling.

“The American prosecutors have described the case as ‘one of the largest frauds ever prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice’.

“The value of the alleged fraud runs into the billions of dollars.”

They added: “The US has a sophisticated legal system with constitutional protections for defendants’ rights. The applicant is well-resourced in terms of lawyers, and they can be relied upon to take any conceivable point on his behalf (as they have in the proceedings before us).”

Dr Lynch “strongly denies” all charges against him, judge said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Police are currently at the A92 road near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services called to A92 crash near Cowdenbeath between two vehicles
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Mike Lynch, who has lost the latest stage of a fight against extradition to the USA (Yui Mok/PA)
Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper
Iain Harkins of the National Trust for Scotland and Kirrie Regeneration Group chairman Ron Lobban surrounded by Lowson family members and KRG volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
J M Barrie cricket bat comes home to Kirriemuir pavilion 93 years on from…
Dylan Easton has been a favourite with the fans this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton picks his favourite goal and assesses his first season at Raith…
Porter did not know his sick request was made to an 'undercover operative' online.. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by 'undercover operative'
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the…
A road sign in Fife covered in graffiti with the logo for the Union Bears, a Rangers fan club. Image: Police Scotland
Vandals leave trail of 'shocking' football graffiti in Fife
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird and Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stewart. dundee. Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; 21/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: No amount of money can take the class out of Douglas Stuart

Editor's Picks

Most Commented