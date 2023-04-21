UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s first ever outdoor dementia resource centre has opened in Scotland.

The centre, which is located in Badaguish, near Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park, will enable people with dementia, their families and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

It was officially opened on Friday by Alzheimer Scotland and the centre’s participants, their families and carers and project partners from Alzheimer Scotland, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the Speyside Trust.

We're delighted to launch the UK's first Dementia Resource Centre today in the @cairngormsnews. Spending time outdoors is proven to enhance mental, physical and social wellbeing. The Centre aims to give people with dementia a rediscovered sense of freedom to explore nature. pic.twitter.com/95x8onHBro — Alzheimer Scotland (@alzscot) April 21, 2023

The project is part of the Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players.

Gillian Councill, associate executive lead for localities at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “We are delighted to officially open the outdoor dementia resource centre today, and it was wonderful to have so many of our participants here.

“People with dementia can really benefit from engaging with nature. The centre is the first in the UK and supports people with dementia, their families, and caregivers to have enriching outdoor experiences.

“Anyone can get in touch with us and get support, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the National Park in the coming weeks and months.”

Anyone living with dementia, their families and carers are welcome to participate in the centre’s programme of outdoor activities.

They can self-refer, making access to participation a quick and easy process. Some of the activities include gardening, walking, outdoor learning, and cycling.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said that the new centre is a “truly inspiring place”.

Mr Moir said: “The centre and the service it offers will contribute to making this a park for all, where everyone is welcome no matter what their background or circumstances.

“The outdoor dementia resource centre project and what it delivers is an important part of the Cairngorms 2030 programme and its group of health and wellbeing projects. I’m proud that this first-of-its-kind centre has been opened here in Cairngorms National Park.”