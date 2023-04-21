Twenty’s plenty as Pep Guardiola keeps Man City training short before cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twenty’s plenty as Pep Guardiola keeps Man City training short before cup clash

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has spent limited time on the training pitch this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has spent limited time on the training pitch this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

The bulk of Manchester City’s squad will have trained for just 20 minutes before Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The City boss says his players are still feeling the effects of Wednesday’s draining Champions League encounter at Bayern Munich and has not pushed them.

Yet Guardiola, who must also take into account the fact his side face a crucial top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Arsenal just four days later, insists he has no issues with the intense schedule.

Manchester City at Bayern Munich
Manchester City were in action at Bayern Munich in midweek (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s better if it’s 20 minutes,” he said. “It’s not training, it’s just to be together. We are not going to do anything.

“We are going to go out, take a breath and go through some things. Maybe the guys who didn’t play will train but, for the guys who did, it is just about the gameplan.

“There are some managers who say you have to train. I prefer to keep the energy as much as possible for the game.

“Control of fatigue is here, in the mind. When you believe you are incredibly exhausted (you are tired), when you have positive thoughts, you are not tired.

“We cannot complain. If you don’t want it, OK get out of the competitions, you’ll have long weeks.

“If you want it, like we have proven we want it, it is the reality. Accept it and fight for that.”

City have lost four of the five FA Cup semi-finals they have played under Guardiola, including the last three in succession.

Although City did succeed and go on to win the competition in 2019, Guardiola concedes it has been a problematic fixture.

“In the past in the last three or four years, in the same situation, we were not there,” he said. “I would say maybe because we were so tired. It’s been a difficult game for us.

“We have to be able to change our mind to say how important it is, to see the strength of the opponent.

“I want the team to be there, we need to be there. The FA Cup deserves it.”

Manchester United, who are playing Brighton in Sunday’s semi-final, have tried to cut down on travel ahead of the game by flying straight to London following their Europa League game at Sevilla on Thursday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen looks dejected after conceding in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool
City were beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals last year (Nick Potts/PA)

City did something similar prior to playing Liverpool after their Champions League game at Atletico Madrid last year but opted not to repeat the approach after playing in Germany this week.

Guardiola said: “Last season we travelled directly from Madrid to London to stay in the hotel, so we weren’t travelling here and back and back and back but, given the result, we are back at home.

“We are young, we are well cared for, with nutritionists with many things, good rest. We have to be ready.”

