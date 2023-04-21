Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86

By Press Association
Craig Breedlove drives his jet-powered Spirit of America during its first test run on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, on September 6 1997 (Eric Risberg/AP)
Craig Breedlove drives his jet-powered Spirit of America during its first test run on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, on September 6 1997 (Eric Risberg/AP)

Craig Breedlove, who set land-speed records by topping 400mph, 500mph and 600mph in jet-powered cars nicknamed Spirit of America, has died aged 86.

Breedlove died at his home in Rio Vista, California, on April 4.

His wife, Yadira Breedlove, said the cause of death was cancer.

Breedlove battled Tom Green and Art Arfons on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to set and then break each other’s speed records during the freewheeling 1960s, a golden era of American motorsports.

Breedlove’s final speed record was 600.6mph in 1965.

The mark has been topped since, with the current record sitting at 760.3mph – faster than the speed of sound – but Breedlove helped make the land-speed mark a cultural phenomenon beginning in 1963.

He was an American hero to some and was even immortalised in the Beach Boys’ song Spirit Of America, which refers to him as a “daring young man” playing a “dangerous game”.

Born on March 23 1937, Breedlove was a firefighter whose childhood love of cars inspired him to race.

He also worked at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica as a technician in structural engineering, a background that helped fuel his work with jet-powered cars.

His early designs included a missile-shaped vehicle with three wheels, a jet engine and a rear fin; it was more fighter plane than passenger car.

In Spirit of America, Breedlove clocked 407mph at Bonneville to set a new land-speed record on August 5 1963.

The record changed hands eight times in the next two-plus years, culminating with Breedlove’s final mark set on November 15 1965.

Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making his first test run in his car Spirit of America on October 23 1996, in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nevada
Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making his first test run in his car Spirit of America on October 23 1996 in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nevada (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

During one of Breedlove’s record-breaking runs, he lost his brakes and his parachutes.

Unable to stop for more than a mile, his car slammed into telephone poles before landing in a salt pond.

Breedlove escaped unscathed.

He planned to try to break the land-speed record of 633mph in 1996, but crashed and had to abandon the endeavour.

Breedlove was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1993, the Dry Lakes Racing Hall of Fame in 1995, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2000, and the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2009.

He was married six times, with his final marriage lasting 20 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children from his first marriage, a half-sister, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
CR0042120 and CR0042122 Neil Henderson and Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are to unveil a memorial plaque to two fallen firefighters who were killed months apart in service 61 years ago. The special even takes place at Blackness Road fire station, Dundee on Thursday, April 13 event starts at 1pm Need a few pics of the event. Picture shows: Ron and Carolyn Buist with the plaque for his father John Buist and their minature momento, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Blackness Fire Station, Blackness Road, Dundee, 13th April 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'It's a calling': Brave Dundee firefighters reflect on risk and glory as fallen brothers…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented