What the papers say – April 22 By Press Association April 22 2023, 2.10am

The resignation of deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab dominated the front pages across British newspapers on Saturday.

The Independent reports on the sacking of Mr Raab who "rages" against the bullying report that forced him to resign and blamed the media.

Independent digital front page: Branded a bully, Raab, the defiant quits with a snarl #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IOTzcva1Fq— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) April 21, 2023

The i Weekend reports officials for Mr Raab are angry at his "tone-deaf" forced resignation.

The i: Raab officials angry at 'tone-deaf' resignation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1QHpEKU6mL— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) April 21, 2023

The Daily Telegraph reports on the resignation of Mr Raab, and The Times says he went down swinging.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Row over Spanish forces in Gibraltar sank Raab'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ncjeuEkNGg— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 21, 2023

The Times: Raab goes down swinging #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0pCLdi9rw9— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) April 21, 2023

The Guardian says Mr Raab quit in fury as he was forced to resign when Rishi Sunak "begrudgingly" accepted a report that alleged Mr Raab bullied civil servants.

Guardian front page, Saturday 22 April 2023: Raab quits in fury pic.twitter.com/5DS1FvzDBW— The Guardian (@guardian) April 21, 2023

"Big names" have quit the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after a new rape allegation, according to FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 22 April https://t.co/aOc08DgGTk pic.twitter.com/iMEcM0iXRJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 21, 2023

Mr Raab said it was "almost impossible" for ministers to deliver for the British people after he resigned, the Daily Mail reports.

Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/B3Dl1rpmbb— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 21, 2023

The Daily Express says, according to his allies, Mr Raab was forced out for wanting the best for Britain.

Saturday's @Daily_Express front page: Forced out for wanting best for Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xTKnEvT3qq— Express Politics (@ExpressPolitics) April 21, 2023

The Daily Star leads with a weather update, with arctic winds going to drop temperatures to -5C before a heatwave defrosts Britain.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: The Storm Before The Calm.#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/BjWxkKrM0q pic.twitter.com/Tv9j18KBh6— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 21, 2023