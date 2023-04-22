Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

By Press Association
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi wants to rewrite the history books with Brighton as he seeks to keep the club on course for a first major trophy with victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Albion’s only previous FA Cup final appearance was a 2-2 draw followed by a 4-0 replay defeat to United in 1983 at the end of a season which included relegation from the top flight.

The Seagulls were staring into the abyss just 14 years later, sitting bottom of the Football League, without a home ground and in danger of going out of business.

Brighton fans during their quarter-final win over Grimsby
Brighton fans during their quarter-final win over Grimsby (Andrew Matthews/PA).

De Zerbi has only once before visited Wembley and hopes one of the biggest games of his managerial career is memorable for Brighton supporters, many of whom have endured a roller-coaster ride.

“We would like to try to change the history,” said the Albion boss, who watched from the stands at the national stadium last summer when his native Italy lost 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima.

“I think the fans have to be proud for this squad, these players because they are different than other players, other teams. They feel the importance for the people, for our fans and they are playing for us.

“I can give them my passion, my vision of work, not more because I’m not a player. But for sure we would like to make our fans happy.

“I’m looking forward to playing this game. For sure, (it’s) one of the most important.”

Brighton were beaten by Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton were beaten by Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup semi-finals (Nick Potts/PA).

Brighton, who defeated Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Stoke and Grimsby en route to Wembley, previously reached an FA Cup semi-final under Chris Hughton in 2019.

That tie ended in a meek 1-0 loss to eventual winners Manchester City before the club scraped Premier League survival by just two points.

Fast-forward four years and Albion are a far tougher proposition as they chase European qualification via the league, in conjunction with their quest to end the wait to lift significant silverware.

De Zerbi is confident of success against Erik ten Hag’s side to set up a showdown with either Pep Guardiola’s City or Sheffield United and welcomes the tension associated with high-stakes matches.

“You can think I am arrogant – because I am not arrogant – but I think we are able to win the game because I believe in my players,” he said. “I know their quality.

“I know very well the quality of the Man United players and I respect them. It will be a very tough game for us, but for them too.

“I think they (Brighton’s players) love the pressure because when do you have the pressure? When you play the very important games. Pressure is a good thing in football.

“It’s not a problem and we have to adapt and we have to love the competition and these games in terms of importance, in terms of pressure.”

De Zerbi will make late fitness calls before selecting his match-day squad.

Defender Joel Veltman and striker Evan Ferguson limped off during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, while goalkeeper Jason Steele sat out that game with a minor issue.

Robert Sanchez
Robert Sanchez will start in goal for Brighton on Sunday (John Walton/PA).

De Zerbi previously confirmed back-up keeper Robert Sanchez, who lost his place to Steele at the beginning of last month but played at Stamford Bridge, will start against United.

The Italian praised the Spain international’s response to being dropped and his desire to become better at playing out from the back with his feet.

“Robert showed he is improving because in Stamford Bridge he played very well, better than in the last period,” said De Zerbi.

“I think my request is not so difficult. I don’t want to take a risk, but I want to play with the ball always in every situation, with every result, in every stadium, with every opponent.

“I think he understood my idea, my vision, what I want on the pitch. He answered in the right way, working harder than the past and he’s improving for it.”

