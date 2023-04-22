‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan leaves French wine producers frothing By Press Association April 22 2023, 2.06pm Share ‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan leaves French wine producers frothing Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4327861/champagne-of-beers-slogan-leaves-french-wine-producers-frothing/ Copy Link In this image provided by Comite Champagne, a worker pours out the contents of cans of Miller High Life beer prior to them being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium, Monday, April 17, 2023. Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as the ″Champagne of beers” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. (Comite Champagne via AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]