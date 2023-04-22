Leeds boss Javi Gracia ‘worried about everything’ after defeat at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds boss Javi Gracia ‘worried about everything’ after defeat at Fulham

By Press Association
Javi Gracia admitted he is worried about "everything" as Leeds' battle for Premier League survival
Javi Gracia admitted he is “worried about everything” as Leeds’ battle for Premier League survival took another blow with a third successive defeat at Fulham.

Leeds were unable to impose themselves against an improving Fulham, as the home side capitalised to secure a 2-1 victory following a lacklustre first half.

Harry Wilson struck a 58th-minute volley to land his second goal in as many matches, with Andreas Pereira adding a second from close range shortly afterwards.

Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected in off Joao Palhinha, but the visitors could not find a crucial equaliser.

“I’m worried about everything,” Leeds manager Gracia said. “It’s our third defeat in a row, and we have to improve.

“All the players, the level of the players, we have to recover our best XI because we have a very important game in three days (at home against Leicester) and we have to be ready in all the positions.”

Leeds went into the game at Craven Cottage hoping to bounce back from 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, but instead were beaten for a third time this season by Fulham.

Despite Leeds’ dismal run of form, Gracia insisted the players cannot afford to have doubts over their survival chances.

“They have to (still believe),” he said. “We don’t have time, in this moment we can’t have doubts. We have to believe because we did it four games ago, five games ago.

“These three defeats, it’s not easy to manage, but we are coming from games where we were able to have better performances and results. We have to recover that level. We have to believe and try to do it together.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side fully deserved the victory, as they move to consolidate their place in the Premier League’s top half.

“Throughout the 99, 100 minutes we played this afternoon, we were the best team on the pitch,” Silva said.

“We could have scored even more goals. An own goal gave them belief, but overall we were the best team.

“Great finish from Harry and from Andreas. Of course we could have scored more goals because we had more crosses and more chances second half, but it was a great game for us and we didn’t suffer too much in the end.

“We were the best team and the players deserved it as a group, to win again at home at the Cottage in front of our fans and we have to keep going.”

