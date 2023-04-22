Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’ By Press Association April 22 2023, 5.08pm Share Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4328548/dog-shot-dead-by-police-in-derby-after-reports-man-was-seriously-injured/ Copy Link (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands. Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning. Out of control dog shot by officers after man found with serious injuries at house in Derby: https://t.co/JJj47F3HC0 pic.twitter.com/OGL1jsmku8— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) April 22, 2023 “A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers,” a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said. “There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.” A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. A crime scene was in place, with road closures on parts of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close