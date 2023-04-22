We didn’t play good – Unai Emery felt Villa did not deserve Brentford point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We didn’t play good – Unai Emery felt Villa did not deserve Brentford point

By Press Association
Unai Emery’s side drew 1-1 with Brentford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Unai Emery’s side drew 1-1 with Brentford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Unai Emery admitted Aston Villa got more than they deserved after snatching a late point in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The Bees dominated the clash in west London and were leading through Ivan Toney’s 20th goal of the season.

But they were pegged back two minutes from the end after Douglas Luiz lashed the ball home following a frantic goalmouth scramble.

“I usually analyse the match trying to be focused on how we play. Today we didn’t play good, but it’s a very good point,” said Emery.

“They are a very competent team, they have only lost two matches here, and I knew before the match that to win here was going to be very difficult.

“At the end, to draw after they scored first is even more difficult. Of course we are not happy for how we played but we have to be happy with an important point.”

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had to go off at half-time with a stomach virus, but it was Bees boss Thomas Frank who was left feeling sick.

“Isn’t that the beautiful thing about football?” said Frank.

“Things like that can happen. Of course, when you sit here and don’t win I have a few emotions in me and I try to control them.

“Part of it is the determination and drive to want to be better and keep going, and in a moment like this they’re bubbling inside me.

“The calm, cool part of me looks at the performance and thinks it’s close to a complete performance, except for a blip; three or four ricocheted shots in the 88th minute.

“We’ve given one half-chance away against a team everyone is praising as absolutely fantastic. If you’re only leading 1-0 it can happen.”

Ollie Watkins had a quiet game against his old club apart from a late header over the crossbar.

“I guess we were pretty prepared for him,” added Frank with a smile in stark contrast to his angry reaction to the equaliser on the touchline.

“That was more at myself, not my team. They’ve been fantastic and have been very unlucky not to have more points. I’m feeling more for the players, they put an unbelievable effort in.”

Brentford should have been out of sight before Villa’s dramatic leveller but Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Frank Onyeka all missed big chances.

“Do we need to be more ruthless? How do you train ruthlessness?” said Frank. “If someone has that magic formula I would buy it.”

