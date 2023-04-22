Riyad Mahrez treble cuts down Blades and takes Manchester City to FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riyad Mahrez treble cuts down Blades and takes Manchester City to FA Cup final

By Press Association
Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez had a good day at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Riyad Mahrez scored the first FA Cup semi-final hat-trick since 1958 as Manchester City eased into the final with a 3-0 defeat of Sheffield United.

The Algeria international put Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side ahead with a penalty late in the first half before striking twice more after the hour.

Championship high-flyers United failed to trouble the imperious City, who made light of their draining schedule in the week they also reached the Champions League semi-finals with a commanding performance.

It was their 11th win in 12 games and they now go into Wednesday’s crucial top-of-table Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal with considerable confidence and momentum.

The loss made for an anti-climatic end to the Blades’ superb run in the competition but their main goal of promotion back to the top-flight should soon follow.

Guardiola made six changes but retained the prolific Erling Haaland, who has scored 48 goals this season, in attack.

Manchester City v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Riyad Mahrez made the difference (Nick Potts/PA)

Surprisingly, however, it was not the Norwegian who dominated the game but one of the players brought into the side – Mahrez.

United were without their two City loanees in Tommy Doyle and James McAtee and the pair were missed as they struggled to gain a foothold in the game.

Yet the outcome could have been different had the Blades taken their one meaningful chance of the game in the second minute.

Iliman Ndiaye should have scored when the ball fell to him following a corner but he shot straight at Stefan Ortega.

Manchester City v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Iliman Ndiaye should have given Sheffield United an early lead (Nick Potts/PA)

The Blades were to rue that miss as they saw very little of the ball thereafter.

To their credit they defended stoutly and initially limited City to few clear-cut chances but it seemed only a matter of time before Guardiola’s men would break through.

Haaland gave United a warning when he rifled in a shot from 35 yards but the whistle had already been blown for a foul.

Mahrez curled a shot wide and Julian Alvarez forced a good save from Wes Foderingham before John Fleck diverted a Bernardo Silva cross dangerously close to his own goal.

United threatened again when Jack Robinson took aim from distance but Ortega was not troubled.

Manchester City v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Bernardo Silva, right, with team-mate Erling Haaland after the former won the penalty (John Walton/PA)

City went ahead just before the interval after Daniel Jebbison brought down Silva in the area.

Mahrez, assuming penalty-taking duties after Haaland fired over against Bayern Munich in midweek, confidently sent Foderingham the wrong way.

The second half continued in much the same fashion, with United struggling to gain any meaningful possession.

Manchester City v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Jack Grealish after completing his treble (Nick Potts/PA)

City gradually turned the screw and they doubled the lead just after the hour as Mahrez seized the ball in midfield and was allowed to run through unchallenged. With no sign of a tackle as he reached the box, he coolly slotted past Foderingham.

He completed his treble five minutes later. Again the United defence were helpless, this time allowing Jack Grealish to clip in a ball from the left. Mahrez met it with a sweet strike from in front of goal and, despite getting a hand to it, Foderingham was unable to keep it out.

Guardiola then began to turn his attention to Arsenal and made a number of changes. City confidently played out time and will now return to the national stadium in June to face rivals Manchester United or Brighton.

