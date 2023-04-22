Jurgen Klopp hails ‘super important’ return to pressing as Liverpool beat Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘super important’ return to pressing as Liverpool beat Forest

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the winner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the winner (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest maintained their momentum in the chase for a top-four spot as manager Jurgen Klopp stressed they have not left it too late to find their best form.

Victory made it four matches unbeaten, with back-to-back victories following two draws, and represents their joint-best run of an inconsistent campaign.

Two goals from Diogo Jota were cancelled out by former Reds defender Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White but Mohamed Salah secured victory with his 182nd goal for the club to move joint-sixth with Robbie Fowler on the club’s all-time goalscorers list.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring (Peter Byrne/PA)

The result moved Liverpool within six of fourth-placed Newcastle, who play another Champions League-chasing rival Tottenham on Sunday, and brought up Klopp’s 100th league win at Anfield.

“Today I saw a lot of top counter-pressing moments – I loved that – and that’s, for us, super important. And yes, that changed,” he said.

“I think we are much clearer again in that department. It feels, for us at least, that it changed.

“If you are solid and not only solid but really good and aggressive and positive in defending then you can build on that.

“For me, it feels like it’s the first time this season that we have that – late but hopefully not too late and now we have to build on that.

“But the most important thing in football is obviously our results and fighting through this situation and getting three points.

“The boys are not silly – they know that we were not perfect – but they are really happy about that.”

The win was not without some defensive weaknesses, although not as many as struggling Forest showed as the promoted side failed to cope with set-pieces and dropped to second-bottom as a result.

However, Jota’s return to form – it was the second time in six days he scored twice in a game after going a whole year without scoring – lessened the deficiencies at the back and Klopp was grateful to see the forward’s form returning.

“You can really see what goals can do to offensive players, they give confidence,” he added.

“He could have scored another in the first half, already, and being ready you can be involved in each defensive situation and still a threat offensively, you can be both and that makes him for us so valuable.”

Forest have now lost the last five away from home and have taken just three points from the last 30 on offer as their slide back to the Sky Bet Championship continues.

“The result and the stats of conceding three again add to that negative run that we are on,” said manager Steve Cooper.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (Peter Byrne/PA)

“If you look at the game in isolation the huge frustration is we have conceded three goals from set-pieces. Really avoidable.

“The first one we could have cleared from the first contact and the second we have not marked properly. That is the real frustration but it was always going to be an incredibly tough game.

“To think we have minimised Liverpool to very few open-play chances tells me we have done some decent things but you can’t get away from the fact we have lost.”

