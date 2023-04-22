Sean Dyche frustrated after draw at Crystal Palace leaves Everton in drop zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sean Dyche frustrated after draw at Crystal Palace leaves Everton in drop zone

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.
Everton manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.

Sean Dyche said the league table does not lie after he watched his Everton side slip back into the Premier League’s relegation zone with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

The visitors’ hopes of earning the win they needed to boost their survival chances were dashed when Mason Holgate was sent off 10 minutes from time for a second booking, after he interrupted Jordan Ayew’s burst down the wing with a clumsy trip.

It came after a period of pressure for Dyche’s team when they had looked the likelier to find the decisive goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his first start since February placed a shot wide after a clever touch and spin, as Everton came within inches.

Holgate’s sending off turned the tide of pressure back their way, with Palace going close through Tyrick Mitchell and Luka Milivojevic who had shots blocked, as they sought the win that would all but guarantee their top-flight survival.

Palace look likely to be fine after Roy Hodgson’s unbeaten run since returning as manager extended to four games, but Everton have no such luxury after Leicester’s win against Wolves dropped them into the relegation places with six games to play.

“It’s just the reality, that’s the league table,” said Dyche. “I don’t really bother with it until the end. The most important table is the one at the end of the season. Nothing means anything apart from that one.

“The bit in between is the performance level, the fitness of the players the, organisation, the strategy, the process we go through to make sure that table looks right for us.

“I hope (performances like this can keep Everton up). The hardest thing to measure when things aren’t going your way is the reality of the opposition.

“They (Palace) had just won three on the trot. They come into their home ground feeling buoyant, feeling great, feeling ready to play with a but more freedom, with a few points on the board.

“To go in and take that on and be as secure as we were, I was pleased with that side of things. I still think we can play better, I think we can create more. We have got injuries, we have had injuries, we’ve got suspensions.”

Dyche had no complaints with referee John Brooks’ decision to dismiss Holgate in the 80th minute.

It gave his players the opportunity to show they have what it takes to dig in and grind out a result.

“Inevitably you get two yellows and you have to go,” he said. “The second one, he’s almost got the ball, he’s touched the ball but his foot has kind of slid over the top of the ball. I can see why the ref gives it, but on another day you might get away with that one.

“But the shape was good, the commitment to it was good. We were on the edge of finding the moment, but didn’t quite find it. You’ve got to be careful with those decision. Sometimes the hardest thing to do in football is nothing.

“When you go down to 10, it’s not easy here anyway. They had a tough run before they won three, but generally it’s a tough place to play at. They’re the in-form side.

“To keep them to real minimal chances – they had one chance from distance, Jordan (Pickford) made a really good save. But we kept that side of it pretty clean from our point of view, defended well. The keeper and two centre-halves played well I thought.

“The commitment to it at the end was good. You go down to 10, it’s not easy. They are flashing corners in but we dealt with it well.”

Palace boss Hodgson opted to dwell on his side’s recent good form rather than rue their failure to break the 10 men down in the final minutes.

They move onto 37 points, nine clear of Everton in 18th and with the poor run of form that led to Patrick Vieira’s sacking in March seemingly now behind them.

“I was pleased with the way we penned them in in the last 10 or 15 minutes, a few balls bobbling around in their six-yard box,” said Hodgson.

“It won’t go down as one of the best Premier League matches ever played, but in a way it was because it’s 10 points from four games. That’s a lot of points to get from four games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for 'poor' Arbroath as they crash to damaging…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
RAB MCNEIL: It's time for a new car - but what?
Brechin City have claimed the Highland League title. Image: DCT Media
Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as 'small city dreams big' in quest…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Arbroath lost to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side's survival hopes suffer major…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented