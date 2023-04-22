Manchester United’s surrender to Sevilla left manager Erik ten Hag ‘really mad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United’s surrender to Sevilla left manager Erik ten Hag ‘really mad’

By Press Association
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag walks on the pitch ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag walks on the pitch ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground in Nottingham, England, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Erik ten Hag said his Manchester United side fell well short of his expectations in their limp Europa League exit to Sevilla.

United were humbled 3-0 in Andalusia to crash out of the competition despite having held a two-goal lead in the final stages of the first leg before capitulating.

Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley offers a chance for immediate redemption for a team who have seen their hopes of landing a cup treble dashed following elimination in Europe.

The match against Roberto de Zerbi’s high-flying side comes off the back of inconsistent form as cracks have begun to show in the manager’s rebuilding job at the club, with defeat in Seville coming in the aftermath of a loss to fellow Champions League chasers Newcastle and a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Ten Hag was asked whether the famous hairdryer treatment meted out by his predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson was the kind of response he subjected his players to in the immediate aftermath of Seville.

“Sometimes, yeah, I can go strong in certain situations,” he said. “It’s about timing, when to use it. As a coach, the communication style…you can pick many styles and this is one of them.

“(On Thursday), I was really mad. For me it was so unacceptable. You can make a mistake, but you have to carry on.

“If you play a quarter-final of the Europa League, you give everything. And we didn’t. For any team that is unacceptable. As a manager I can’t accept that my team is not giving its best.

“Yes of course (the players were made aware). I made them aware of my analysis, my feelings about the game were, what my facts of the game were. They didn’t match the standards (to which) I manage a team in professional football.”

United’s season – and the Dutchman’s reign at Old Trafford – began with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season, the first of two humbling defeats in his first two games in charge.

It was followed by a 4-0 defeat away to Brentford, when United conceded all four goals inside the first 35 minutes.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester United were second best at Brentford early in the season (PA)

Since then, the manager has been hailed for nurturing the first shoots of recovery for the club after years spent limping from crisis to crisis in the seasons since Ferguson retired.

Ten Hag acknowledged the latest setback, and insisted that the key to sustained success lies in grinding out results even when the team are not in top form, which was a staple of the success the club enjoyed under its most celebrated manager.

He added: “I hope that everyone sees, the experts and fans, that we have made progress (from the Brighton game), that we have developed. We are a different team now.

“We know and we have to face that we have steps to go. It’s quite clear. We spoke after Seville that it’s quite clear but also some other games.

“None of the team will always play the highest level, I know. But if you don’t play at the highest level, you still have to win.

“That is what we have to learn. How we deal with the setbacks in a game. We have to carry on, we have to stick to the plan, we have to stick to the game. You have to keep the confidence. So yeah, we have steps to go.”

