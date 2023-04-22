What the papers say – April 23 By Press Association April 23 2023, 12.56am Share What the papers say – April 23 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4329322/what-the-papers-say-april-23/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sunday’s newspapers carry the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries at the age of 89 and claims from Dominic Raab that he was targeted by “activist” civil servants. Daily Star Sunday marks the comedian’s passing with one of the famous quotes of his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage. Sunday's front page – 'GOODNIGHT POSSUMS'https://t.co/ZAC8G56HOd pic.twitter.com/hyymVhL35J— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 22, 2023 The Observer focuses on the former deputy prime minister’s claim of “activist” civil servants, while the Sunday Express adds that they are also “out to get” Suella Braverman. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/LpHfQiJKbR— The Observer (@ObserverUK) April 22, 2023 Front page: 'Activist' Civil servants target Suella #tomorrowspapertodayHome Secretary story: https://t.co/exG3vvaz7O pic.twitter.com/LgXWl12RZ5— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 22, 2023 The Sunday Telegraph adds that the Home Secretary has signalled she’s prepared to ignore European courts to start deportation flights to Rwanda. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Braverman: I’m ready to defy judges on migrants'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/mpaleDLrWT— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 22, 2023 Sunday Mirror reports Boris Johnson has taken his fourth holiday since resigning as prime minister. Sunday's front page: Ex-PM's 4th holiday since quitting #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/qnb1U3JRiC pic.twitter.com/c1XsjNnqaa— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 22, 2023 An MI6 spy sent to a jihadist camp went on to kill his own child, The Sunday Times reports. SUNDAY TIMES: MI6 spy sent to jihadist camp killed own child #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xZY7ddjlwF— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2023 The Independent says the Royal British Legion has urged the Government to help the Afghan war heroes who helped Britain. INDEPENDENT: British Legion tells PM: Help Afghan war heroes who helped us #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fBOyOEeF4n— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2023 A “sick courier service” is delivering knives to “TikTok teens”, according to Sunday People. PEOPLE: Zombie knives direct to @tiktok_uk teens #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6G0wrTYlsv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2023 And the Mail on Sunday says protesters are planning to disrupt the Coronation by spooking the King’s horses. MAIL ON SUNDAY: Extremists’ vile plot to spook King’s horses with rape alarms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YAliRcEu7O— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close