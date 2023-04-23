Record number of runners expected to finish London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record number of runners expected to finish London Marathon

By Press Association
Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men’s elite race (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men's elite race (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A record number of people are expected to finish the London Marathon on Sunday, organisers have said.

Some 49,675 runners registered for this year’s race, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday, as each year a portion drop out due to illness, injury and life events.

TCS London Marathon organisers said they expanded numbers in an attempt to reach a cap of 50,000.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

This year the marathon returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite forecasters predicting heavy rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races with light drizzle later in the morning.

Runners set off beneath overcast skies amid temperatures of around 8C (46.4F).

The Met Office has warned there is likely to be heavier rain later in the day.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – Press Conference and Photocall – Friday April 21st
Brigid Kosgei pulled out of the 2023 London Marathon just three minutes in, and appeared to be limping (John Walton/PA)

The women’s elite race got off to a dramatic start after record-holder Brigid Kosgei began limping and pulled out after just three minutes.

The Kenyan holds the fastest women’s marathon time of 2:14:04.

Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete, took first place – a surprise win after she fell back at the 15-mile mark clutching her hip, and given it was her debut marathon.

The 30-year-old finished with a time of 2:18.33.

TCS London Marathon 2023
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the Women’s elite race during the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

In the men’s heat, Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum achieved the second-fastest marathon time in history at 2:01.27.

The 23-year-old missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by just 18 seconds.

Britain’s first finisher in the men’s race, Emile Cairess, came sixth on his marathon debut while fellow GB athlete and junior doctor Philip Sesemann placed eighth.

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who was competing at marathon level for the final time, finished just behind at ninth with a time of 2:10.28.

Record-holder Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya, is not competing this year but was the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event.

Wheelchair athletes cross Tower Bridge
Wheelchair athletes cross Tower Bridge (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Among those in the mass event are Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who is running for the Grenfell Foundation, as well as The Crown star Josh O’Connor, and former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw.

Amateur runners began the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park at 10am, and they will loop past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square before finishing on The Mall.

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have gathered on the streets nearby for the third day of a protest dubbed “The Big One”.

Members of the climate group have said they are co-ordinating with the race’s organisers and they do not plan to disrupt it, though spectators have been warned to avoid Parliament Square.

