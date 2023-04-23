Riyad Mahrez happy to see Man City shake off FA Cup semi-final hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riyad Mahrez happy to see Man City shake off FA Cup semi-final hoodoo

By Press Association
Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick to send Manchester City into the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick to send Manchester City into the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Riyad Mahrez reflected with pride after firing Treble-chasing Manchester City into the FA Cup final with a superb hat-trick.

The Algeria international became the first man to hit three in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958 – and the first at Wembley – as City swept aside Championship Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday.

It capped a brilliant week for City after they also reached the Champions League semi-finals and saw title rivals Arsenal, who they face in a crucial clash on Wednesday, drop more points.

Mahrez was also pleased to end City’s recent tale of semi-final woe in the FA Cup after defeats to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the past three years.

He said: “It’s really good to score and help the team to win. We really wanted to make sure we won the game and did a good performance.

“The last three years we came here in the semi-final and lost. We really wanted to make sure we went through this time.

“We think we did a really solid game, a serious game, and we deserved to go through to the final.”

Mahrez had been recalled to the side as manager Pep Guardiola made six changes to the side that finished off their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich in midweek.

Riyad Mahrez scores a penalty against Sheffield United
Mahrez opened the scoring with a penalty (John Walton/PA)

The prolific Erling Haaland retained his place but, after missing a penalty in Germany, made way for Mahrez to open the scoring after City were awarded a spot-kick late in the first half.

Mahrez duly converted and went on to strike twice more just after the hour, a fine individual effort and a sweet strike from a Jack Grealish cross.

On why he was on penalties ahead of Haaland, Mahrez said: “Everyone asks me this  but, me and Erling – we talk.

“Sometimes it is him, sometimes it is me. Here, I felt it, I took it. Next time it will be him. We are really comfortable with the situation and it is fine.”

City’s victory was their 11th in 12 games and they head into their eagerly-anticipated encounter against the Gunners with considerable confidence and momentum.

Mahrez insists this is what really matters and not personal glory.

He said: “The most important thing is the way we are playing at the moment. We have to keep going because I think we are in a good moment.”

Referee Stuart Attwell blows the whistle at full-time during the FA Cup semi-final
United were well beaten but are close to securing promotion (Nick Potts/PA)

The Blades offered very little threat and were comfortably outclassed.

Iliman Ndiaye spurned a glorious chance in the second minute when he shot at Stefan Ortega at close range and, as they saw very little of the ball thereafter, it was a miss they were to rue.

Yet with the Yorkshire side on the brink of securing promotion back to the Premier League, it has still been an outstanding season.

Midfielder Sander Berge said: “We were unlucky to give away that (penalty) at the end of the first half. It never felt like they were dominating us.

“But it is what it is. It was a good learning curve and hopefully we’ll be playing teams like this next year.

“It’s a massive step up, a completely different level from the Championship but that’s where you want to be, fighting against these teams and showcasing yourself.

“We now have to focus on the league and finish the job there.”

