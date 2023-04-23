King appoints Lord Patten and Baroness Ashton to Order of the Garter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King appoints Lord Patten and Baroness Ashton to Order of the Garter

By Press Association
Lord Patten of Barnes has been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter (Adam Davy/PA)
Lord Patten of Barnes has been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter (Adam Davy/PA)

Chris Patten, the final governor of Hong Kong, and former Labour minister Catherine Ashton have been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter.

Charles has announced that Lord Patten of Barnes, a former Conservative MP and who served as governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to the handover to China in 1997, has been appointed to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Former Labour minister and European Union diplomat Baroness Ashton of Upholland was appointed to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The announcements for the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in the country are made on St George’s Day (April 23) – the patron saint of the order.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint the Right Honourable the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the Right Honourable the Lord Patten of Barnes CH to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.”

The appointment is in “the King’s gift” and is in the same category as the Order of the Thistle, the Order of Merit and the Royal Victorian Order, the statement added.

According to the royal website, The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family and 24 knights chosen in recognition of their work.

It states: “Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

“These have included Marshal of the RAF, Lord Stirrup, and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Winston Churchill.”

Baroness Ashton served as parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Education and the Ministry of Justice between 1999 and 2007.

She also served as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council as well as diplomatic roles including British European commissioner and commissioner for trade in the European Commission, vice-president of the European Commission and as the EU’s first high representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy.

She contributed towards negotiating a peace settlement between Serbia and Kosovo, and bringing about the Iran nuclear agreement.

Baroness Ashton was appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to international diplomacy, has served as the Order’s King of Arms and is currently Chancellor of the Order.

Lord Patten of Barnes was first elected as an MP in 1979 and served across government for more than two decades, including as secretary of state for the environment and chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, as well as Conservative Party chairman.

He also led the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland and served as European commissioner for external relations from 1999 to 2004, and was chairman of the BBC Trust between 2011 and 2014.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
2
Arbroath's Championship survival fight will go down to the wire. Image: SNS
Arbroath: What next for Angus side's Championship survival bid after late Cove Rangers collapse?
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely…
Brechin City players lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
VIDEO: Exclusive highlights, images and interviews from Brechin City's Highland League title success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented