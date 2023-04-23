Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal ‘improving’ in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal ‘improving’ in hospital

By Press Association
Ashish Maloo, brother of rescued Indian climber Anurag Maloo, talks at a press meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days in a 300 metre-deep crevasse is recovering in a Kathmandu hospital but his condition is still critical, his family have said.

Anurag Maloo had fallen into the crevasse while descending Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain, on April 17. He was rescued on Thursday after several attempts.

“He is under medical supervision, but doctors are saying he is slowly improving,” his younger brother Ashish Maloo told reporters, adding that he remained in a critical condition.

He called the rescue and recovery “a miracle”.

After he was lifted out of the crevasse, Mr Maloo was flown to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara.

“The doctor gave him CPR, he tried his best for next to three hours, which made his revival and that was a sign of relief for us,” Ashish Maloo said.

“There were so much emotions at that moment I can’t really express.”

Rescuers had struggled with bad weather, avalanches and the high altitude, and used thermal drones borrowed from the Nepal police and carbon dioxide detectors from the local Tribhuvan University to locate him.

Members of the team which rescued Anurag Maloo
Chhepal Sherpa, an experienced climber, was near Mr Maloo when he slipped and fell into the crevasse at an altitude of 5,700 metres.

He said that he and other guides tried to find him but did not have enough ropes and other equipment. Bad weather and avalanche prevented them from looking for him the next day. Helicopters were unable to fly.

Finally on Thursday, the weather improved and they were able to climb down the crevasse through a narrow opening into a larger cave-like area. Mr Sherpa said the rescuers spent hours inside the crevasse risking their own lives.

The spring mountaineering season has just begun in Nepal and hundreds of foreigners and local guides have begun climbing the highest peaks.

