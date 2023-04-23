Rampant Newcastle hit Tottenham for six in race for Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Rampant Newcastle hit Tottenham for six in race for Champions League

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday April 23, 2023.
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday April 23, 2023.

Record signing Alexander Isak helped blast Newcastle to within touching distance of Champions League football as they took top-four rivals Tottenham apart in a 6-1 rout at St James’ Park.

The £60million Sweden international scored twice in an astonishing first-half blitz which saw Eddie Howe’s men race into a 5-0 lead with just 21 minutes played to take his tally for an injury-interrupted season to 10.

Jacob Murphy also helped himself to a double either side of Joelinton’s strike with substitute Callum Wilson adding a sixth in front of a delighted crowd of 52,252 to lift their club back into third place above Manchester United, who have a game in hand, on goal difference.

In the process, they dealt a potentially fatal blow to Tottenham’s hopes of overhauling them with Harry Kane’s 49th-minute effort providing scant consolation.

The clock had just ticked past the minute mark when Joelinton accepted Bruno Guimaraes’ pass wide on the left and cut inside before firing towards the bottom corner.

Keeper Hugo Lloris did well to get down and turn the ball away, but Murphy followed up to smash the rebound into the roof of the net to give his side what he may have thought was the perfect start.

Within seven more catastrophic minutes for the visitors, the Magpies had increased their advantage to an all but insurmountable 3-0.

First Joelinton timed his run to perfection to latch on to Fabian Schar’s ball over the top and having controlled it expertly, rounded Lloris to thump a shot into the empty net, and the stunned Frenchman was beaten for a third time when Murphy was allowed time and space to to blast a viciously-swerving 25-yard piledriver high to his right.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Alexander Isak took his Newcastle tally to 10 with a double (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England skipper Kane might have reduced the deficit after Oliver Skipp had picked him out with a square ball, but he uncharacteristically dragged his attempt inches wide, and Spurs were made to pay in brutal fashion.

They were carved open once again by Joe Willock’s 19th-minute through ball and Isak made the most of it with a low drive inside the far post before he repeated the feat two minutes later from a tighter angle to make it 5-0.

Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini replaced Pape Sarr with Davinson Sanchez, who had been hauled off against Bournemouth last weekend 23 minutes after being called from the bench, with 23 minutes gone, and his shell-shocked players gradually worked their way into the game.

However, they continued to look intensely vulnerable at the back and Sean Longstaff saw a 43rd-minute effort deflected just wide.

Lloris failed to reappear after the break as former Magpie Fraser Forster took his place in the firing line, although it was opposite number Nick Pope who was picking the ball out of his net after Kane had beaten him from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s through ball.

The visitors were belatedly showing signs of life, but Isak only just failed to make contact with a driven Longstaff cross before defender Dan Burn saw a header blocked from the resulting corner.

Stellini’s men were making a much better fist of the second half with Ivan Perisic, Skipp and Son Heung-min far more involved. It took a good 64th-minute block from Sven Botman to deny Son after he raced raced pass Schar from Perisic’s pass.

However, Wilson restored Newcastle’s cushion from close range within seconds of his arrival as a 66th-minute replacement for Isak, and substitute Anthony Gordon and Joelinton both saw attempts blocked as they went for the kill.

