David Moyes feels West Ham are hitting their stride after ‘excellent week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

David Moyes feels West Ham are hitting their stride after ‘excellent week’

By Press Association
David Moyes watched West Ham thrash relegation rivals Bournemouth to boost their survival hopes (Steven Paston/PA)
David Moyes watched West Ham thrash relegation rivals Bournemouth to boost their survival hopes (Steven Paston/PA)

David Moyes lauded West Ham’s excellent week after they backed up qualification for the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

The Hammers travelled to the south coast on a high after an emphatic three-goal victory over Gent on Thursday kept them on course for a first trophy in 43 years.

It has been a different story domestically with West Ham largely battling to stay out of the Premier League relegation zone all season but they produced a clinical display at the Vitality Stadium to move up to 13th and six points clear of the bottom three.

Midweek goalscorers Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and captain Declan Rice netted in the first half and substitute Pablo Fornals hit a brilliant fourth with a back-heeled effort late on to cap off a brilliant seven days for the club.

“It was an excellent win,” Moyes reflected.

“We got off to a great start and especially after the midweek game, it gave us a real lift.

“I though the players went into the game with a lot of confidence and self belief from reaching another semi-final and obviously we had a really good comeback against Arsenal.

“It has been an excellent week and I’ve got to say the players have done a great job, you can sense they are gaining a bit of confidence and we are looking a little bit more like ourselves in terms of scoring.

“We got four in midweek, we got four today and two before that so we are seeing signs we are becoming more of a team who can score which has been a problem for most of the season.”

Hammers captain Rice was again impressive and struck his fourth club goal of the season but Moyes revealed he had a word with the England midfielder during the first half.

While the travelling West Ham support spent much of the win serenading the 24-year-old and urging him to ‘stay another year’ amid talk of a move away from the London Stadium, his manager was more measured.

Moyes added: “I told him that I didn’t think his passing had been good enough in the opening part of the game and that is because his standards are so high.

“But I am not just going to pat him on the back all the time. Too much praise makes you soft!

“I have been saying it for a long time, he’s a top player.

“But look, I can’t say too much because I talk so glowingly about him and I want to make sure the other players realise they are as important, if not more important.

“They have to keep stepping up, we all have to keep stepping up to make sure we keep going. We’re in good momentum and we have still got quite a lot to play for.

“We’ve still got to make sure we’re a Premier League club and we’re in the semi-finals of a European competition now, so if we can keep this run going until the end of the season, it will give us a great chance.”

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil received comforting words from his opposite number at full time but acknowledged defensively it was not good enough.

“David said to me afterwards it was never a 4-0 game and we obviously dominated the ball but if you watch West Ham, they have real strengths,” O’Neil explained.

“And yeah. not good enough in both penalty areas. West Ham have a couple of real strengths and we weren’t able to cope with them basically.

“Whatever happened in between becomes irrelevant if you are not able to deal with one of their key strengths.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Teenager missing from Arbroath Picture shows; Finn Riach . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Arbroath teenager
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented