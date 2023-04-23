Teenager describes ‘magical’ London Marathon as event’s youngest runner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage London Marathon runner has said it felt “magical” to cross the finish line as the youngest participant in the race.

Lana Dales, who turned 18 the day before the race, said she felt “really proud” and wanted to encourage more young people to take part.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the finish line on The Mall, Miss Dales, from Hertfordshire, credited her parents with inspiring her to take part.

She said: “It was really good and it was magical because not many people can say they’ve been the youngest person in the marathon.

“Everyone was shouting my name which was really encouraging.

“My parents have done it before, this is my dad’s fourth one and my mum’s done it twice.

“Watching them when I was younger really made me want to do it but I never expected I’d be doing it at 18.

“There’s definitely competition between me and my dad.”

Miss Dales said that she felt “nervous” beforehand but an “element of excitement” overpowered any worries on the day.

She was running to raise money for the Leukaemia Care charity, after losing her grandfather to the illness 10 years ago and a close family friend in November.

“I think they’d be really proud, especially my granddad,” she said.