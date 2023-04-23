Pep Guardiola calls on Man City fans to crank up the noise against Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola calls on Man City fans to crank up the noise against Arsenal

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has attempted to rouse fans ahead of Manchester City’s crucial clash with Arsenal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Pep Guardiola has attempted to rouse fans ahead of Manchester City’s crucial clash with Arsenal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Pep Guardiola has called on fans to paint Manchester blue and crank up the noise for a potential title decider this week.

Guardiola’s Manchester City host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday in a match which could see the Treble-chasing champions completely wrest the title initiative from the Gunners.

Arsenal have topped the table for most of the season but their advantage has been eroded in recent weeks and victory for City would take them within two points of the top with two games in hand.

Manchester City fans celebrate
Guardiola is hoping for a strong showing from City fans on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

City go into the game with confidence and momentum after winning 11 of their last 12 games and reaching both the Champions League semi-finals and FA Cup final in the last few days.

Guardiola is well aware of the significance of the fixture and wants fired-up supporters to help maintain City’s charge.

The City manager said: “It’s really important, the final we have on Wednesday – and it is a final – against a team who have been the best team in England so far. They are five points ahead of us.

“Hopefully all Manchester that day will be blue and they can come to support us. We need incredible noise from the first minute to the last as I know which opponent we are going to play against.

“Even though they’ve drawn the last three games, the way they play is difficult to stop. You have to read exactly what you have to do.

“It’s a massively important game for us. If we win it’s a step to getting it completely in our hands.

“We have this opportunity and we want to take it. Hopefully the whole of the Etihad will be full three hours before.”

John Stones celebrates scoring against Leicester
City have hit form in recent weeks to turn the pressure up on Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

City have beaten Arsenal twice this season, in the Premier League and FA Cup, while the London side have also faltered, with draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton in their last three games.

Guardiola, however, is not reading too much into their current form.

He said: “I would say that they went to Anfield and got a result – that’s not easy. You can drop points there as we know.

“And when you play teams fighting to survive it’s difficult for everyone. It can happen to us. The momentum can go and we can lose.

“I know how difficult it will be. They are huge competitors from the manager to the players and if they sustain that, we will have to be there.”

Guardiola made six changes for Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 FA Cup semi-final demolition of Sheffield United at Wembley.

Riyad Mahrez scores a penalty against Sheffield United
Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as City swept Sheffield United aside at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and John Stones were among those dropped to the bench but Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan were retained as Guardiola sought to find a balance between resting players and maintaining rhythm.

He said: “I said on Friday I was not giving rest because the FA Cup was not important. It’s not about that. I saw them tired.

“Rodri spoke with my staff and said, ‘I cannot play, I’m devastated’. When that happens, you don’t play and I had a feeling with John Stones and other ones.

“I spoke with Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) and he said he felt fresh, so that’s why the line-up was as it was. In these type of games if you make a lot of changes you drop too much.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Teenager missing from Arbroath Picture shows; Finn Riach . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Arbroath teenager
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented