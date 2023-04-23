Researchers develop way to break down masks using fresh air and electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers develop way to break down masks using fresh air and electricity

By Press Association
The use of masks and other PPE has exploded since the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
The use of masks and other PPE has exploded since the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

University researchers have found a way to break down common medical masks using air and electricity, a method which could one day help cut the mountains of waste created by hospitals and doctors surgeries.

The Heriot-Watt University researchers developed the method which could cut the use of incinerators if it can be scaled up, and instead use the cold plasma system which uses around 200 watts of electricity – around the same as a PlayStation.

Dr Humphrey Yiu, assistant professor at the university, said: “PPE from the healthcare sector has always been a waste challenge. It’s high-volume and must be treated as biohazardous waste, which means it is incinerated.

“Incineration is expensive and not environmentally friendly – reaching the high temperatures required, over a long period of time, uses a lot of energy and generates a significant amount of pollutants.

Researchers from Heriot-Watt University have developed a process that degrades a common face mask using the power of fresh air and 200W of electricity (Heriot-Watt University)

“We proved that our small-scale, cold plasma system can degrade single-use face masks, the use of which has exploded since the pandemic. They are still widely used around the world.

“Our low power air plasma method efficiently degrades surgical masks in four hours, so that 90% of the mask is gone.”

The team’s findings have been reported in the academic journal Materials Degradation.

According to the World Health Organisation, by March 2020 it was estimated that healthcare professions were using around 89 million masks a month.

In the same year, 3.4 billion single-use masks or face shields were thrown away every day, creating a mountain of waste.

And it is an expensive business getting rid of the biohazard materials. Before the pandemic, the university said, every tonne of medical waste costs around £450 to dispose of in the UK and 790 dollars (£635) in the United States.

Transportation of the martials from places like hospitals and doctors’ surgeries to incineration sites also poses another challenge.

But the system developed by the Edinburgh-based university is mains-powered and produces a highly reactive environment that etches the plastics in the mask, and eventually converts them into carbon dioxide and water.

Professor Martin McCoustra, who specialises in complex surfaces research, said: “Plasma is already used to decontaminate surfaces as it destroys biological materials like bacteria and viruses as easily as any plastic.

“In this work, we’ve gone beyond simple decontamination to actually break down waste material by exposing the waste to the plasma for longer and at higher applied powers.”

But the small scale system has limitations, the researchers said, with the ear loops on the masks being extremely stubborn. They could only degrade those by 9%.

Dr Yui said the focus now is scaling the system up to prove it could work at the hospital scale.

“We’d like to develop models that could be installed in hospital wards or GP practice rooms, or work at the hospital scale, where hundreds of tons of PPE need to be destroyed,” he said.

