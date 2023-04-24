Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)

Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin in a trial which will decide whether Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud violates the copyright of the Marvin Gaye classic Let’s Get It On.

The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star’s hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to Let’s Get It On and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright.

The lawsuit filed in 2017 has finally made it to a trial that is expected to last a week in the Manhattan federal courtroom of 95-year-old Judge Louis L Stanton.

Sheeran, 32, is among the witnesses expected to testify.

Marvin Gaye Mural
A mural of the late Marvin Gaye in Brixton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Let’s Get It On was a smash hit single upon release, going to number one in the US Billboard Hot 100. Its sexy, slow jam has been heard in countless films and commercials right up to the present day, and has garnered hundreds of millions of streams, spins and radio plays over the past 50 years.

Thinking Out Loud, which won a Grammy for song of the year, is a much more marital take on love and sex.

While the jury will hear the recordings of both songs, probably many times, their lyrics – and vibes – are legally insignificant.

Jurors are supposed to only consider the raw elements of melody, harmony and rhythm that make up the composition of Let’s Get It On, as documented on sheet music filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Sheeran’s lawyers have said the songs’ undeniable structural symmetry points only to the foundations of popular music.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Invision/AP, File)

“The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters,” they said in court papers.

Townsend family attorneys pointed out in the lawsuit that artists including Boyz II Men have performed seamless mashups of the two songs, and that even Sheeran himself has segued into Let’s Get It On during live performances of Thinking Out Loud.

They sought to play a potentially damning YouTube video of one such Sheeran performance for the jury at trial. Stanton denied their motion to include it, but said he would reconsider it after he sees other evidence that is presented.

Gaye’s estate is not involved in the case, though it will inevitably have echoes of their successful lawsuit against Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and TI over the resemblance between their 2013 hit Blurred Lines and Gaye’s 1977 song, Got to Give it Up.

A jury awarded Gaye’s heirs 7.4 million dollars (£5.9 million) at trial – later trimmed by a judge to 5.3 million dollars (£4.2 million) — making it among the most significant copyright cases in recent decades.

Marvin Gaye
Singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye was shot dead in 1984 (AP)

Sheeran’s label Atlantic Records and Sony/ATV Music Publishing are also named as defendants in the Thinking Out Loud lawsuit. Generally, plaintiffs in copyright lawsuits cast a wide net in naming defendants, though a judge can eliminate any names deemed inappropriate. In this case, however, Sheeran’s co-writer on the song, Amy Wadge, was never named.

Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit For Your Love, was a singer, songwriter and lawyer.
He died in 2003. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, is the plaintiff leading the lawsuit.

Already a Motown superstar in the 1960s before his more adult 1970s output made him a generational musical giant, Gaye was shot dead by his father in 1984 at the age of 44, as he tried to intervene in a fight between his parents.

Major artists are often hit with lawsuits alleging song-stealing, but nearly all of them settle before trial — as Taylor Swift recently did over Shake It Off, ending a lawsuit that lasted years longer and came closer to trial than most other cases.

But Sheeran has shown a willingness to go to trial before. A year ago, he won a UK copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape Of You, then slammed what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial.

“I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim,” Sheeran said in a video posted on Twitter after the verdict.

“It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry.”

