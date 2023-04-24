Kate helps fold baby clothes on visit to Baby Bank donation centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess of Wales has helped sort newborn baby clothes as she visited The Baby Bank charity.

Kate, who son Prince Louis celebrated his birthday on Sunday, told staff at the donations centre that she could not believe her youngest son had already turned five.

The princess, dressed in a cream blazer over a white top, was shown the piles of bags and boxes of clothes, toys and equipment received at The Baby Bank in Maidenhead.

Kate arrives for a visit to The Baby Bank in Maidenhead to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

The Baby Bank was founded in 2015 by two mothers from Windsor and strives to provide essential items to families facing financial hardship.

It provides a range of objects to parents including newborn starter kits, school uniforms, nappies, buggies and beds.

Donations are provided by the general public, retailers and local suppliers.