Just Stop Oil activists disrupt traffic in central London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt traffic in central London

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters taking part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Just Stop Oil protesters taking part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters caused gridlock in central London by blocking roads for more than three hours.

Activists wore orange high-vis jackets and carried banners as they marched in front of traffic, holding up cars, vans and buses in the Haymarket area on Monday morning.

The protesters carried megaphones and chanted “no new oil, no new gas” as they demanded the Government stop all new fossil licences – and as drivers beeped their horns, swore at them and shouted at them to get off the road.

Members of the group, which said around 160 people took part in the demonstration, held signs labelled “solidarity with political prisoners” and “pick a side”.

Just Stop Oil protesters taking part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK
Just Stop Oil protesters taking part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency at Trafalgar Square, Just Stop Oil activist Louise Harris, 24, from St Albans said: “We do not want to be disrupting ordinary people but we have tried non-disruptive protests for about 30 years since we have known about the climate crisis and the Government has not listened to that.

“The media don’t want to report on the climate crisis unless we cause public disruption, so this is the way to sound the alarm about the emergency and put pressure on our Government to end all new oil and gas licences.

“It’s a simple, no-brainer demand.”

The group was followed by a small number of police liaison officers who spoke to frustrated commuters in their cars as roads were held up.

“They should go to prison for two or three hours,” one driver said.

The march ended near Trafalgar Square, with one supporter thanking a police liaison officer for making the protesters “feel so safe”.

Protesters in Piccadilly Circus
Protesters in Piccadilly Circus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Just Stop Oil’s continued use of direct action protest comes after fellow climate activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) said it will move away from disruptive methods of demonstration.

XR, whose members have previously blocked roads and glued themselves to objects to prevent police moving them on, said it will now “prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks”.

One Just Stop Oil protester, who only gave his name as Mark, said he “totally understands” people are angry about the disruption the group has caused.

He added: “I would feel really annoyed if I was stuck in a car right now. But the truth is we have so little time to make the changes we need.

“We have known about this for 30 years. Signing petitions and writing to MPs just doesn’t work.

“If the Government did the right thing then Just Stop Oil would pack up and go away.

Just Stop Oil protest
The group was followed by a small number of police liaison officers who spoke to frustrated commuters in their cars as roads were held up (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I don’t want to get arrested but I accept that that’s a possibility.

“We have a long history of people standing up for what’s right in this country and I don’t want that to change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the Anzac graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager Pauline Adamson.
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented