Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

By Press Association
Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger (Pool via AP)
Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger (Pool via AP)

A suspect in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger has had her appeal rejected.

Moscow City Court turned down Darya Trepova’s appeal against her arrest on charges of involvement in the April 2 bombing that killed Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 50 others at a St Petersburg cafe.

It upheld a lower court ruling that ordered Trepova to remain in custody for two months pending investigation.

Mr Tatarsky, 40, an ardent supporter of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine who filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines, was killed as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in the historic heart of Russia’s second-largest city.

Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who was seen on video presenting Mr Tatarsky with a statuette moments before the blast, was quickly arrested.

Cafe suspect in court
Trepova appears in a video link in a courtroom during a hearing at the Moscow City Court (Pool via AP)

Russian media reported that Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the statuette but did not know what was inside it.

Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it.

Ukrainian authorities have not directly responded to the accusation, but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

Earlier this month, Russia’s Federal Security Service, known under its Russian acronym FSB, charged that a Ukrainian citizen whom it identified as Yuriy Denysov had gathered information about the blogger and supplied Trepova with explosives through a courier service.

The FSB claimed that Denysov acted on orders from the Ukrainian security services and left Russia the day after the bombing, which was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure.

Russia Cafe Explosion
Armed Russian policemen guard an area during a funeral ceremony of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (Moscow News Agency via AP)

Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her SUV outside Moscow.

Mr Tatarsky was the pen name of Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.

He had joined separatists in eastern Ukraine after a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted there in 2014 and fought on the front lines for years before turning to blogging.

Military bloggers have played an increasingly prominent role in Russia amid the fighting in Ukraine, supporting the Kremlin but often exposing flaws in military strategy. The authorities have shut down independent media outlets and muzzled any criticism of the military action.

The FSB claimed that Trepova was a supporter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and claimed that Navalny’s top allies, Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov, have made repeated calls for subversive activities in Russia.

Mr Zhdanov has charged that authorities could try to use the explosion to extend Navalny’s prison term and to add the anti-corruption foundation he established to Russia’s list of terrorist organisations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the Anzac graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager Pauline Adamson.
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented