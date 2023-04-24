Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

By Press Association
Ukrainian soldiers have a short rest in a shelter on the frontline in Bakhmut (AP)
Ukrainian soldiers have a short rest in a shelter on the frontline in Bakhmut (AP)

Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea said the military has fended off a Ukrainian strike on the port of Sevastopol, while a drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow – attacks that come as Ukraine is believed to be preparing for a major counter-offensive.

The Moscow-appointed head of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbour in the early hours.

He said another drone blew up without inflicting any damage.

The attack was the latest in a series of attempted strikes on Sevastopol, the main naval base in Crimea that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Monday’s strikes.

Military Spendings
A soldier fires a machine gun from a Leopard 2 tank at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf (AP)

After previous attacks on Sevastopol and other areas, Ukrainian officials stopped short of openly claiming responsibility but emphasised the country’s right to strike any target in response to the Russian aggression.

Russian news reports also claimed on Monday that a Ukrainian exploding drone was found in a forest in a forest about 19 miles east of the Russian capital.

While it didn’t explode, the incident again underlined Ukraine’s capability to reach deep inside Russia as the Ukrainian military is thought to be preparing for a spring counter-offensive to reclaim occupied areas.

Observers believe that the counteroffensive’s most likely target would be the Russian-held parts of the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

If the push is successful, it would allow Ukraine to cut the land corridor between Russia and Crimea.

In what could be preparations for such a move, Ukrainian forces have recently established a foothold near the town of Oleshky on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Russia Ukraine War
Relatives mourn over new graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in recent battles in Lviv (AP)

Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies, and new troops freshly trained in the West, giving rise to growing anticipation of an offensive.

American-made Patriot missiles arrived in Ukraine last week and military spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Ukrainian television that some have already gone into service.

The Russian forces, meanwhile, have continued their nearly nine-month effort to capture the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russian military bloggers speculated that a Ukrainian counter-offensive could be accompanied by a slew of drone attacks on broad areas.

Russian media identified the drone that fell near Moscow as a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 Airborne. They said it was found Sunday by a local resident. The reports alleged that the drone crashed after running out of fuel or hitting a tree. They said it carried 17 kilograms (37lbs) of explosives.

Ukrainian soldier
A Ukrainian soldier rests on a burned vehicle on the frontline in Bakhmut (AP)

The UJ-22 is a small reconnaissance drone that can carry about 20 kilograms (44lbs) of explosives and has a range of autonomous flight of up to 800 kilometres (about 500 miles).

Last month, another drone that the authorities suspected also came from Ukraine was found in Shchelkovo, about nine miles north-east of Moscow, although it did not carry explosives.

Also in March, a heavy Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh jet-powered drone exploded in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region about 124 miles east of Moscow, injuring three, leaving a big crater and damaging several buildings. The Russian defence ministry said the drone was brought down by air defences.

Russian authorities have said that Ukraine has used the Soviet-made Tu-141 drones that have a range of about 620 miles to strike facilities in Russia. In December, such drones hit two Russian air bases for long-range, nuclear-capable bombers. The Russian defence ministry said the drones were shot down, but it acknowledged that the debris damaged some aircraft and killed several servicemen.

In February, the authorities also reported that a Ukrainian drone was found in a forest near Gubastovo in the Kolomna region, about 50 miles south-east of Moscow. The drone fell close to a major natural gas pumping facility, its apparent target.

Another drone exploded in February in a forest near Kaluga, about 93 miles south-east of Moscow. No-one was hurt.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Monday that at least four civilians were killed and 13 others wounded by the latest Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut and two others in the southern city of Kherson.

